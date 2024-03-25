Apple Valley, CA Enhances Public Works with Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov
The easy-to-use mobile app and bidirectional GIS integration are expected to enhance field operations, ensuring more accurate and timely data collection.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with the sunsetting of its current asset management software and challenges in field crew adoption, the Town of Apple Valley needed a more reliable and user-friendly asset management solution. They found the answer in OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.
Situated in the heart of California, Apple Valley is a vibrant community led by a team dedicated to efficiency and excellence in public service. The Town sought a system that could offer comprehensive asset condition tracking and bidirectional integration with existing GIS software. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal choice, providing an intuitive platform that promised to transform the Town's asset management practices.
With Cartegraph Asset Management, Apple Valley can anticipate a significant transformation in how public works projects are managed and executed. The easy-to-use mobile app and robust, bidirectional GIS integration are expected to enhance field operations, ensuring more accurate and timely data collection. Furthermore, the system's scalability across various public works departments heralds a new era of efficiency and interconnectedness, promising to set a new standard for municipal asset management.
The Town of Apple Valley, CA, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
