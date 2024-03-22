ALE Arrest Two Elizabeth City Men with Drug, Alcohol and Weapon Charges

Daniel Williams, 30, of Elizabeth City, NC, was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Suboxone), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unauthorized Possession of Spirituous Liquor, and Resist, Delay, and/or Obstruct a Public Officer in the performance of their duties.