ALE Arrest Two Elizabeth City Men with Drug, Alcohol and Weapon Charges
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.
On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents arrested Daniel Williams and Dexter Williams in the parking lot of Ehringhaus Smoke Shop and Convenience, located at 300 E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, NC. in conjunction with an ALE investigation.
Special agents seized approximately 32.5 grams of powder cocaine, numerous dosage units of Suboxone, a concealed handgun, and more than $2,500.00 in US Currency.
The following individuals were arrested:
Dexter Williams, age 35, also of Elizabeth City, NC, was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Suboxone), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Daniel Williams, 30, of Elizabeth City, NC, was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Suboxone), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unauthorized Possession of Spirituous Liquor, and Resist, Delay, and/or Obstruct a Public Officer in the performance of their duties.
ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.
