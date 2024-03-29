SCDC Promotes Nigel Watt to Vice President of Sales at S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments
I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as Vice President of Sales at S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments. This promotion is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments, a subsidiary of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), proudly announces the promotion of Nigel Watt to Vice President of Sales. In his new position, Nigel will report directly to the Chief Sales Officer, and lead a Regional Sales Management team.
— Nigel Watt
This promotion reflects Mr. Watt’s exceptional leadership, dedication, and outstanding contributions. In his previous role as Regional Sales Manager for SCDC, Nigel demonstrated exceptional leadership by orchestrating the coordination and management of Pre-Sales activities, earning him the prestigious "Exceptional and #1 Sales Representative." Nigel’s promotion underscores SCDC's commitment to cultivating talent and fostering leadership from within. Nigel celebrated a significant milestone in real estate investment sales, alongside other SCDC employees with the successful sell-out of the Elite 485, an exclusive group that represents SCDC's initial 485 Investor-Purchasers.
Nigel's journey within SCDC has been extraordinary. Having been promoted twice within a year, from Sales Development Specialist to Regional Sales Manager, to Vice President of Sales, Nigel's rapid advancement exemplifies his exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. In addition to his sales accomplishments, Nigel has over 15 years of expertise in sales, cultivated through engagements with industry giants like Apple and Amazon. Nigel's exemplary leadership talent stems from a blend of interpersonal relationships, technological finesse, and real estate investing enables him to optimize results effectively.
Nigel Watt's promotion to Vice President of Sales at S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments marks a significant milestone in his career and reaffirms SCDC's commitment to fostering talent and driving innovation within the industry.
Nigel also cherishes moments spent with his family. They take pride in his accomplishments and wholeheartedly celebrate his remarkable advancements within the company.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
