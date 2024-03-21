Welsh Labour Leader Visits Creo’s Design and Manufacturing Facilities in Chepstow

21st March 2024

Creo Medical Group plc, the medical device company focused on the emerging field of minimally invasive surgical endoscopy for pre-cancer and cancer patients, welcomed Welsh Labour leader Vaughan Gething and colleagues to its design and manufacturing facilities in Chepstow.

During the visit Creo showcased its pioneering endoscopic surgical solutions, which introduce advanced energy to endoscopy in new markets and procedures, facilitating an array of benefits to patients, clinicians and healthcare providers.

Creo is an innovation-led Welsh company, rolling out cutting-edge medical technology that utilises high-frequency microwave energy and dynamic matching techniques for cancer treatment. Creo’s technology can be used to treat bowel, oesophagus, stomach, lung, pancreas and liver cancer, whilst reducing waiting times and hospital backlog at a lower cost than traditional surgical procedures and treatments.

Vaughan Gething visited the site in his capacity as leader of the Welsh Labour Party along with Jo Stevens, MP for Cardiff Central and Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, and Catherine Fookes, Labour parliamentary candidate for Monmouthshire.

The Welsh Government provided support to the business via its Economy Futures Fund to create 85 jobs while expanding its premises and investing in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment.

The Development Bank of Wales has also been a strong supporter of the business and remains a significant shareholder. Creo has also received considerable support from local angel investors and from UK institutional investors. These investments have also enabled Creo to grow its workforce.

Craig Gulliford, Chief Executive Officer of Creo, said:

“Creo is a great example of a dynamic Welsh business at the very forefront of medtech device innovation, developing pioneering surgical devices that are being rolled out globally, and transforming the way in which cancer can be treated. “We welcome the Welsh Government’s continued support for our business and have been delighted to demonstrate to the Welsh Labour Party leader, The Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, and their colleagues the exciting opportunity we have as a Welsh business to become a world-leader in this emerging field of endoscopic surgery.”

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens MP said: