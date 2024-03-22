EU and Ukraine continue strengthening Solidarity Lanes and cooperation on connectivity, safety and sustainability of transport

The third high-level meeting of the EU-Ukraine Transport Dialogue took place yesterday in Kyiv, focusing on efforts to keep Ukraine’s exports and imports moving via the Solidarity Lanes, improving connectivity, safety and security as well as sustainability.

Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said: “EU-Ukraine cooperation is already very close and occurs daily on the Solidarity Lanes, logistic routes that help Ukraine import and export its goods. We are in the process of firmly anchoring Ukraine’s transport network into that of the EU, and as a consequence, our commercial exchanges have increased significantly. This high-level dialogue also allows us to discuss long-term priorities for our cooperation, working together on Ukraine’s reconstruction, including its transport sector and network. These will be concrete deliverables on Ukraine’s path to EU accession.”

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has significantly impacted global trade routes, which has led to an unprecedented cooperation to improve Ukraine’s connections to the world. The Solidarity Lanes, established in 2022, have allowed Ukraine to export 126 million tonnes of goods valued at around €47 billion and import around 47 million tonnes of goods valued at around €96 billion.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the need to prioritise transport safety and security through the alignment of regulations, sharing best practices and expertise, and discussed cooperation on reducing transport emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. Both parties also expressed their intention to continue working towards full membership for Ukraine in the Transport Community Treaty.