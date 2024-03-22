Road Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 46 Reconstruction Project Near Beresford

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Brian Wenisch at 605-668-2929

BERESFORD, S.D. – On April 3, 2024, S.D. Highway 46, from the east edge of the City of Beresford to S.D. Highway 11, is tentatively scheduled to close. The closure date will depend upon weather and road conditions along the project.During the closure, motorists will be directed to the signed detour route on Interstate 29, Lincoln County Highway 152, and Highway 11. Access to residences and properties adjacent to the project will be maintained for local traffic. Work to be completed during the first year of this two-year project includes full roadway grading, replacement of three structures, interim surfacing, and new signing from east of Beresford to Highway 11.

The prime contractor for the $24.9 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster, SD. The overall completion date for this multi-year project is November 2025.

Construction Project Page:

Find the latest information, including project detour routes, at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy46-beresford-pcn-04jf.

Construction Text Alert Option:

For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “BERESFORD46” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-