The North West Company Inc. Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will host a conference call for its fourth quarter results on April 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-406-0743 or 1-800-952-5114 with a pass code of 6009195#. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before May 10, 2024, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 with a pass code of 8370096#.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 227 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD $2.4 billion.

For further information, please contact: John King, Chief Financial Officer of The North West Company Inc. at (204) 934-1397, email jking@northwest.ca .