MDC offers free virtual These Are the Spiders in Your House class April 4

Kansas City, Mo. – Spiders are versatile creatures, abundant and important in the wild, and commonly seen by people. Learn the names and habits of common house visitors with a free virtual These Are the Spiders in Your House program offered from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

Missouri has more than 300 species of spiders. They are found in grasslands and forests, backyards and sometimes in bathrooms. Spiders can startle, but most are harmless. They are valuable eight-legged predators of crop-damaging insects when they weave webs in gardens and crop fields.

This program will focus on the most common spiders that people see in and near homes. Stephanie Kemp, Burr Oak Woods Nature Center assistant manager, will talk about the role spiders play in nature and offer tips on how to identify them.

The program is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4XE.