eXp Realty Leads the Pack in the RealTrends 500, Capturing Top Honors in Five Categories

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced its latest milestone – securing the top spot in five categories on the coveted RealTrends 500 report: Transaction Sides, 5 Year Top Movers (Sides), 5 Year Top Movers (Volume), Best Brokerages and Public Independent. The company also moved up to No. 3 in two categories: Volume and Billionaires’ Club.



The RealTrends 500 is a highly respected barometer for performance in the residential real estate sector, reflecting eXp’s commitment to excellence and a relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction. The report ranks the performance of the top residential real estate brokerage firms in the U.S. each year based on prior year data.

"These rankings are a testament to the strength of our unique agent-centric model, the passion of our affiliates, and our innovative approach to the real estate industry," said Glenn Sanford, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of eXp World Holdings. "We were founded in a downturn and built for success in all market conditions. We continue to prove our model as we gain market share and welcome the best agents in the industry. This is a huge celebration of the work done by our agent community, who continue to choose eXp as the place to build their business.”

Other notable awards so far this year include:

Glassdoor Best Places to Work : For the seventh consecutive year in the U.S., Glassdoor named eXp Realty a Best Place to Work.

For the seventh consecutive year in the U.S., Glassdoor named eXp Realty a Best Place to Work. Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers 2024 : eXp secured the No. 8 spot on Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers 2024 list. This is the first time eXp has been named to the list, and it was the highest-ranked residential real estate company named.

: eXp secured the No. 8 spot on Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers 2024 list. This is the first time eXp has been named to the list, and it was the highest-ranked residential real estate company named. 11th annual Swanepoel Power 200 list : Four eXp executives were recognized: CEO and Founder, Glenn Sanford ranked 4th, Chief Strategy Officer Leo Pareja and Chief Growth Officer Michael Valdes were both ranked 59th, and Chief Marketing Officer Carolyn Merchant was named to the 2024 Watchlist.



eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 86,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela and Frame technologies, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

