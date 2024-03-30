APTA.org Poll Results show: ‘Best-of-State Physical-Therapy Machine in Georgia’ is GenuEASE Knee Rehab; #1 by TherapEASE

APTA.org Physical Therapists Logo GenuEASE Knee Recovery Rehab Device TherapEASE.com & GenuEASE Logo Patient Using GenuEASE KneeEASE Increase Range of Motion TherapEASE

Directly gauging a patient's positive progress, all while receiving 1st-hand feedback, is the safest and most effective way to appreciate the immeasurable value that a GenuEase™ brings to any clinic." — Dr. Craig A. Schultz, PT (Physical & Sports Therapist), Orem Utah 84057

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of APTA.org , the leading professional organization for physical therapists, recently conducted a detailed poll of top-tier members in the state. The results are in, and the top-rated physical therapy machine in the state of GEORGIA is the GenuEASE Knee Rehab device from TherapEASE.com.The poll, which surveyed many professional physical therapists, asked participants to rate various physical therapy machines on their quality, innovation, and effectiveness in treating patients. The GenuEASE Knee Rehab device from TherapEASE.com received the highest overall rating, making it the clear choice for the best-of-state physical therapy machine in GEORGIA."We are thrilled to see the GenuEASE Knee Rehab device from TherapEASE.com receive such high praise from our members," Top APTA member. "It's clear that this device is making a significant impact in the field of physical therapy and is helping patients in GEORGIA achieve better outcomes."APTA.org Poll Reveals Top-Rated Physical Therapy Machine in GEORGIA: In addition to the GenuEASE Knee Rehab device, two other machines from TherapEASE.com also made the top 10 list for quality and innovation. The KneeEASE and GenUbender devices were recognized for their effectiveness in treating knee injuries and improving patient outcomes.TherapEASE.com is dedicated to providing innovative and effective physical therapy machines to help patients recover from injuries and improve their overall health and well-being. The company is honored to have their products recognized and suggested to APTA.org and will continue to strive for excellence in the field of physical therapy.

For more information about the top-rated GenuEASE Knee Rehab device and other innovative products from TherapEASE, please visit their website at www.TherapEASE.com 

Dr. Schultz' Invention, the GenuEase™ , Nominated for 'Best-of-State Medical Rehabilitation Device' for APTA Physical Therapists

TherapEase™ is proud to announce that their revolutionary medical device, the GenuEase™, has been nominated as a Best-of-State Medical Rehabilitation Device for the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). This prestigious nomination recognizes the GenuEase™ as a top-performing device for recovery from total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgeries. The GenuEase™, invented by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Schultz, is a game-changing device that has been transforming the rehabilitation process for patients recovering from TKA and ACL surgeries. It is designed to provide targeted support and assistance to the knee joint, promoting proper alignment and reducing strain on the surrounding muscles and ligaments. This results in a faster and more effective recovery for patients.

The nomination from APTA is a testament to the effectiveness and impact of the GenuEase™in the medical community. APTA is the leading professional organization for physical therapists in the United States, and their recognition of the GenuEase™as a top rehabilitation device is a significant achievement. This nomination also highlights the dedication and hard work of Dr. Schultz and the TherapEase™ team in developing a device that truly makes a difference in the lives of patients.TherapEase™ is honored to have the GenuEase™ nominated as a Best-of-State Medical Rehabilitation Device for APTA members. This recognition further solidifies the GenuEase™ as a top-performing device in the field of medical rehabilitation. The team at TherapEase™ is committed to continuing to innovate and provide the best possible solutions for patients recovering from TKA and ACL surgeries. With the support of APTA and the medical community, the GenuEase™ is poised to make a significant impact in the world of rehabilitation.ABOUT INVENTOR:Dr. Craig Schultz received a Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from Des Moines University, School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1994. Upon graduation, he joined Mountain Land Rehabilitation, Inc. working in a large rehabilitation facility in Provo, Utah. He became the Facility Rehab Coordinator where his responsibilities include: Supervising the daily operations for Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy Services. Dr. Schultz joined Physical & Sports Therapy Services in 1998 when the Orem clinic was opened. Working with the general public, as well as athletes, in rehabilitating their orthopedic and sports related injuries has given Dr. Craig the opportunity to pursue his professional goals and interests. Dr. Craig is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). Currently Dr. Schultz resides in Orem with his wife Tracy and their five children.|.healthgrades.com/providers/craig-schultz-337tp | .linkedin.com/in/craig-schultz-09128156 || 684 West 800 North, Orem, UT 84057 | (801) 224-2250 | .pstservices.com/staff/orem_staff/ |TherapEase™ is pleased to host a DEMO EVENT to better educate and inform top tier, highly rated, professional Physical Therapists in the metropolitan area regarding their groundbreaking Medical Knee Rehab, Recovery Devices: GenuEase™, GenUbender and KneeEASE."TherapEase™ started in 2006 to develop a new approach to post-surgical rehabilitation for knee replacement patients. Physical therapists were searching for a device that would allow patients to mechanically bend their own knees so that they could be guided by their own pain and thus fully engage and be in control of their own recovery," Dr. Craig A. Schultz, Physical Therapist, Orem Utah 84057 | 801-224-2250 |Dr. Schultz continues: "GenuEase™ is that device. GenuEase™ provides patients: (1) faster range-of-motion recovery, (2) with fewer complications and (3) greater satisfaction than any other rehabilitation method. GenuEase™ is protected by two US patents and has been proven by thousands of patients in millions of therapy cycles.""Doctors Love GenuEase™. We have discovered that when surgeons notice the improved recovery rates and flexibility of patients using GenuEase™ they become a partner of choice as prescribed rehabilitation services. Physical Therapists investment in a GenuEase™ can represent a real competitive advantage and opportunity for increased market share over clinics offering only traditional knee rehabilitation services."Why It Works: Patients recover a greater range of motion (ROM) in less time for several reasons. GenuEase™ provides better isolation of the knee and more targeted rehabilitation than is possible with manual stretching, wall slides, or other traditional treatments. GenuEase™ supports a greater range of dynamic motion than any other method provides.However, the most important reason why GenuEase™ delivers faster recovery, and better results, is the complete elimination of patient apprehension and muscle guarding. NOTE: GenUbender is the lighter weight, made for home use, more portable version of the GenuEase™-Superior Clinical Results• Restored Range of Motion Faster• Fewer Manipulations• No More Muscle Guarding-Greater Patient Satisfaction• Less Discomfort• Motivational Display• Patient ControlWhy do APTA Members Demand GenuEase™? The American Physical Therapy Association ( APTA.org ) is an individual membership professional organization representing 100,000 member physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and students of physical therapy. As a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit organization, APTA's financial information is available to the public. The APTA.org association dates back to 1921. GenuEase™ helps patients.About APTA.org: The APTA federated model includes components: 51 state chapters and 18 special-interest sections, plus a PTA caucus and student assembly. APTA is led by a national Board of Directors, which is elected by the House of Delegates, a policy-making body made up of APTA members from across the country. The Board established APTA’s national strategic plan in alignment with mission and vision statements. APTA’s national headquarters is in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. The new APTA headquarters opened in 2021.How To Use a GenuEase™: ( Education on Usage )Step 1: Before helping a patient on the machine, slide the leg support arms to the right or left depending on the knee being treated. After appropriate warm up, have the patient sit on the padded seat with their legs supported but hanging freely – about two inches from the front edge of the seat to their popliteal space. This is how the patient secures the safety-strap on the leg GenuEase™ workout machine.Step 2: Raise the leg-support-arms to a comfortable angle and then slide the leg support to the Achilles-Tendon position on the lower leg, and secure with the padded Velcro-strap. To achieve total knee isolation, firmly fasten the thigh strap, and then connect the seat belt snugly across the patient’s lap. No more hip hiking is experienced. Now snap in the handle attachment, release the tensioning knob on the leg support arms – and the patient is ready to engage the GenuEase™ device.Step 3: Touch ‘New Patient’ in order to enter the patient’s name, or select the patient’s name from the already existing list on the GenuEase™ device. Physical Therapists may enter flexion and extension goals for the patient which show up as yellow lines on the screen. Doctors can also adjust the ‘hold time’ they will use during therapy; as the default is 30-seconds. Physicians can then touch ‘Start Session’ which will prompt the administrator or patient to ‘set the timer’ for the session; the default time is 15 minutes.Step 4: Patients begin rotating the cranking GenuEase™ mechanism which smoothly flexes or extends the leg depending on the direction it is turned. The patient then follows specific rehabilitation session protocols. A typical session would include 20 to 30 minutes of flexing and extending the leg to the patient’s pain limit at each end of their range of motion. Patients’ start gradually and increase intensity as the joint limbers. The patient is encouraged to hold the stretch for 30 seconds at both ends of the flexion and extension cycle.THERAPIST TESTIMONIAL:“I have had an overwhelming response from patients about the effectiveness of GenuEase™. Patients have returned to my clinic because we are the only facility that has the GenuEase™. As a physical therapist I value the GenuEase™ because the patient is always in control which drastically reduces muscle guarding. The GenuEase™ is also a great way to build patient confidence because the patient receives immediate feedback on range of motion progress.”—Tom Farnsworth P.T., M.P.T .THERAPIST TESTIMONIAL:“I thought all my post-op. knee patients (especially total knees) needed was my hands-on mobilization for ROM. I was wrong. I have found GenuEase™ is a critical adjunct to my manual stretching. My patients, particularly the more difficult and guarded cases, gain greater ROM in less time using GenuEase™.”—Darren Averett, DPTCase Studies:GenuEase™ is capable of -5° to 135° Range of Motion (ROM). A digital display provides the patient with a real time measure of their ROM as well as their progress across sessions. This critical information provides the intrinsic motivation which influences your patient’s effort during each session. Recording and tracking session data allows the patient not only to set goals but also to recognize both their improvement over time and the value of services provided.Patients Start Recovery Sooner: Comparative case studies show achievement of greater ROM in less time than is possible with traditional therapy. GenuEase™ can be used as soon as the patient can sit unassisted – usually upon discharge from the hospital.

