Summary of opinion: Bimzelx, 21/03/2024 Positive

On 21 March 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Bimzelx. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is UCB Pharma S.A.

The CHMP adopted a new indication for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa. For information, the full indications for Bimzelx will therefore be as follows1:

Plaque psoriasis

Bimzelx is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Psoriatic arthritis

Bimzelx, alone or in combination with methotrexate, is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Axial spondyloarthritis

Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)

Bimzelx is indicated for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) and/or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS, radiographic axial spondyloarthritis)

Bimzelx is indicated for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to conventional therapy.

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS)

Bimzelx is indicated for the treatment of active moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (acne inversa) in adults with an inadequate response to conventional systemic HS therapy (see section 5.1).

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1New text in bold