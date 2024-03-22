EHang Announces Japan's First UAM Center in Tsukuba

GUANGZHOU, China, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, announced today that Japan's first UAM Center has been established in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture. This state-of-the-art facility serves as a demonstration flight site, ground infrastructure, and maintenance base for EHang’s various pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft in the region, including EH216-S. This UAM center is a milestone in Japan's advanced air mobility industry.

(During the inauguration ceremony of UAM Center, EH216-S completed its debut flight in the Kanto region in Japan.)

During the inauguration ceremony attended by Mr. Tatsuo Igarashi, mayor of Tsukuba City, the EH216-S pilotless eVTOL successfully completed its first flight in the Kanto region for aerial sightseeing.

The establishment of the UAM Center is the result of a strategic partnership between EHang and AirX Inc. (“AirX”), a leading Japanese air mobility digital platform company. Situated on the site of the former Helicopter Control and Command Center owned by Ibaraki Prefectural Government, the UAM Center houses hangars with capacity for approximately 25 units of EH216-S aircraft. The shared landing platform, used by both helicopters and eVTOLs, covers an area of around 30,000 square meters. Developed by AirX in collaboration with Tsukuba Airlines, the UAM Center is designed to meet the evolving needs of next-generation air mobility that encompasses pilotless eVTOL aircraft, helicopters and private jets.

(From left to right: Tatsuo Igarashi, mayor of Tsukuba City, Tetsuo Tanaka, Tsukuba Airlines COO, Tezuka Kiwamu, Founder and CEO of AirX, Conor Yang, CFO of EHang)

EHang has been actively expanding its presence in the global market. To date, the EH216-S pilotless eVTOL aircraft has successfully conducted flights across 12 cities in Japan, showcasing its versatility in various use cases, including aerial sightseeing, island transportation, aerial logistics, and emergency services.

In 2023, EHang became a member of Japan's Public-Private Committee for Advanced Air Mobility. This recognition underscores EHang's pivotal role in driving the advancement of Japan's innovative air transportation initiatives, particularly as the unique pilotless eVTOL provider among the 56 committee members.

Tezuka Kiwamu, Founder and CEO of AirX, commented, “Through the establishment of this UAM Center, our goal is to showcase air mobility flight experiences to the public. In the future, we plan to offer aerial sightseeing services with the cutting-edge EH216-S eVTOL aircraft at this location. Looking ahead, AirX is gearing up to launch additional UAM Centers in Tokyo, solidifying our commitment to spearheading the development of UAM and transforming the future of transportation in Japan.”

Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of EHang, remarked, “Congratulations on the inauguration of Japan's first UAM Center. This is a key milestone in UAM, bringing us one step closer to introducing a new era of transportation to the public. EHang will continue collaborating with our partners in promoting safe, autonomous, and environmentally friendly UAM solutions in Japan, as we aim to offer our pilotless eVTOLs to a global audience and enhance the lives of people worldwide.”

(EH216-S pilotless eVTOL successfully completed its debut flight in the Kanto region, Japan)

