Shisha Vibe Announces New Disposable Vape Recycling Scheme in Store

London, England, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shisha Vibe, a highly rated vape store in London that has been serving vapers across the UK with the leading e-liquids, vape flavours, vape tanks and vape kits for over 10 years, is thrilled to announce its new disposable vape recycling scheme that is now being offered across its retail stores.

The new disposable vape recycling scheme by Shisha Vibe is in partnership with Waste Care, a renowned recycling and waste management service with expertise in hazardous waste removal. The scheme has been designed to provide customers and the local community easy access to 30-litre bins to encourage the safe and environmentally responsible disposal of single-use vapes.

“Shisha Vibe is at the forefront of promoting environmental sustainability in the vaping industry, thanks to our groundbreaking partnership with Waste Care,” said a spokesperson for Shisha Vibe. “This collaboration has led to the introduction of a unique disposable vape recycling scheme within our retail stores. Centred around the installation of 30-litre bins, this initiative invites our customers to participate actively in eco-friendly practices by depositing their used disposable vapes. We’re proud to offer our customers a practical solution to vape waste, demonstrating our dedication to a greener future and responsible vaping practices.”

As disposable vapes (https://www.shishavibe.com/product-category/disposable-vapes) have become more popular over the recent years due to the convenience and significant health benefits offered over traditional smoking, the need for safe and sustainable disposal has increased, especially due to the materials used and the hazardous nature of the e-liquid used in the devices.

Disposable vapes can contribute to the growing problem of electronic waste (e-waste) when disposed of improperly. E-waste is hazardous and can cause environmental damage if not handled correctly. According to the Environment Agency, the UK produces around 1.5 million tonnes of e-waste each year, and only 17% of this is recycled.

Waste Care’s innovative solutions to extract valuable materials from disposable vapes partnered with Shisha Vibes’s community-focused scheme represent a significant stride towards reducing landfill waste and mitigating the environmental footprint of vaping products. This proactive approach not only benefits the planet but also positions Shisha Vibe as a leader in environmental responsibility within the vaping community.

Shisha Vibe encourages customers and members of its local community to visit one of its retail stores today, where they can responsibly recycle their disposable vapes and also have the opportunity to ask one of their knowledgeable team members any questions.

