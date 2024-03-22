Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $2.3 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



EDMONTON, Alberta, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced commercially reasonable efforts private placement offering of an aggregate of 13,352,797 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,336,740 (the “Offering”), which includes the exercise of the majority of the Agent’s Option (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.275 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events, at any time until March 22, 2027.

“I am excited to welcome all of our new shareholders to the mission of enabling independence” said Adam O’Brien, founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. “This financing is a small but crucial step in our journey to spread the adoption of Bitcoin and enable independence. The Bitcoin Portal continues to grow and we expect the funds from this financing will allow us to accelerate its growth.”

The Offering was completed pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement dated March 22, 2024 between the Company and Haywood Securities Inc. as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the “Agent”). Prior to the closing of the Offering, the Agent exercised its option (the “Agent’s Option”) to sell an additional 1,352,797 Units at the Issue Price.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for sales and marketing, working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agent: (i) a cash commission of $156,556; (ii) non-transferrable compensation options of the Company exercisable at any time prior to March 22, 2027 to acquire up to 894,603 units of the Company (“Compensation Option Units”) at a price equal to the Issue Price, subject to adjustment in certain events; and (iii) 428,571 units of the Company (the “Corporate Finance Fee Units”). The Compensation Option Units and the Corporate Finance Fee Units have the same terms as the Units sold in the Offering.

The Units sold under the Offering were issued and sold pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). A copy of the offering document under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption dated March 4, 2024 (the “Offering Document”) is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at bitcoinwell.com/investors. All Units issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to resale restrictions in Canada in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), other than the Units issued to directors, which are subject to a hold period under TSXV policies expiring July 23, 2024. All other securities not issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, including the Compensation Options, are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on July 23, 2024. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

Certain directors subscribed for Units in the Offering. These subscriptions constitute related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). These transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by related parties and the consideration paid therefor does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

