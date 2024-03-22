Mount Saint Mary’s University Unveils New Findings on the Cost of Being a Woman in California and Its Effects on our Economy

National and statewide leaders gather to amplify the Impacts of Hidden Labor Costs and Wage and Wealth Gaps on Women’s Lives

Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Saint Mary’s University, the only women’s university in Los Angeles, released the 13th annual Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California™ during a sold-out public event at the Skirball Cultural Center today.

The publication, produced by the Center for Advancement of Women at Mount Saint Mary’s, is the most comprehensive report of its kind, serving as a valuable resource for policymakers and advocates across the state. This year’s Report, The Cost of Being a Woman: Solutions for Economic Equity, explores the underlying causes of persistent financial inequalities for women, and highlights opportunities for lasting change to create a more equitable future in California. Key findings are detailed below, with the complete Report now accessible online.

“In 2012, we created this Report because, as the only women’s university in Los Angeles, we have an inherent interest in the forces that shape women’s lives,” said Ann McElaney-Johnson, PhD, President of Mount Saint Mary’s. “Now in our thirteenth year, the Report continues to shine a light on gender inequities wherever they persist in our state and reminds us that by working together, we can find solutions.”

Today’s release event featured prominent experts and changemakers who discussed the latest data on how women are faring and discussed how changes in local and state government, business, organizations and non-profits can move the needle towards gender equity. Speakers included: Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell; New York Times best-selling author, Eve Rodsky; Gayle Goldin, Deputy Director for the Women’s Bureau at the U.S. Department of Labor; Zakiya Thomas, president and CEO of ERA Coalition and the Fund for Women’s Equality; and psychiatrist and best-selling author, Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, among many others.

"When I became the Director of the Center for the Advancement of Women my goal was to use this data to inspire women and men to take action. We know the statistics can be daunting, so I work with individuals and organizations to create opportunities for solutions,” said Nicole Haggard, PhD, director of the Center for the Advancement for Women. “We need allies and organizations to work together so we can create systemic change.”

2024 Report’s key findings:

We still have work to do on our gender earnings gap. Median earnings data reveal that all California women earn 89% of what all men earn for full time work – an increase of 5% in the over the past decade.

Covid slowed equal pay progress – Progress towards narrowing the gender earnings gap has slowed since Covid. The gap has closed just 1% since 2018.

– Progress towards narrowing the gender earnings gap has slowed since Covid. The gap has closed just 1% since 2018. The wage gap is significantly greater for Black and Latina women – Over a 40-year career, compared to White men, White women experience an average earning loss of $731,000; Asian women, $737,000; Black women, $1.6 million; and $2.1 million for Latinas.

– Over a 40-year career, compared to White men, White women experience an average earning loss of $731,000; Asian women, $737,000; Black women, $1.6 million; and $2.1 million for Latinas. Women founded start-ups are more successful but are underinvested – Women-founded startups generate 2.5 times the revenue, per investment dollar, of startups founded by men, yet women founded startups only receive 2% of all venture capital.

The real cost of living in California impacts single women the greatest. More than 1 in 3 households statewide do not earn sufficient income to meet basic needs. And for households headed by single mothers with children under six, this increases to 80% compared to 28% of married couples.

Parents and guardians open fewer "529" tuition savings plans for girls than boys — 39% of U.S. households with girls versus 50% of U.S. households with boys — despite women now making up 60% of college graduates.

Medical care costs more for women – Nationally, women pay 30% more out of pocked to cover healthcare expenses compared with men.

– Nationally, women pay 30% more out of pocked to cover healthcare expenses compared with men. Women are more likely to forego medical care than men because of costs – In California, 18% of all females delayed getting medical care compared to 13% of males.

– In California, 18% of all females delayed getting medical care compared to 13% of males. There’s a cost to beauty – U.S. women spend on average 55 minutes daily working on their appearance — adding up to an entire two-week vacation every year. In 2020, California women paid an average of $2,381 more than men for the same goods and services per year. In 2022, the California legislature passed the “Pink Tax” law to address that hidden cost.

Read the Report in full online.

