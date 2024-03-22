Point of Care Diagnostics Market is Expected to Reach $77.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point of Care Diagnostics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $49.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $77.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of point of care diagnostics markets is attributed to the growing prevalence of infectious disease, cardiovascular diseases, increasing cases of metabolic disorders such as diabetes, technological advancements of rapid tests, approvals of CLIA-waved PoC tests, growing trend towards healthcare decentralization and the growing emphasis of manufacturers on development affordable and user friendly home-based rapid tests for various conditions.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106829185

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $49.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $77.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Platform, Mode of Purchase, Sample, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity High growth potential of emerging markets Key Market Driver Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally

However, stringent regulatory approval process of new PoC devices and increase pricing pressure on PoC device manufactures are anticipated to negatively impact the growth of point of care diagnostics market

On the basis of products, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into COVID-19 PoC testing products, infectious disease PoC testing products, coagulation monitoring products, pregnancy & fertility PoC testing products, haematology PoC testing products, drug-of-abuse PoC testing products, glucose monitoring products, , thyroid stimulating hormone PoC testing products, cancer marker PoC testing products, cardiometabolic monitoring products, fecal occult PoC testing products, urinalysis PoC testing products, cholesterol PoC testing products, and other PoC testing products. The infectious disease testing PoC products segment is expected to register the significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the global rise in the prevalence of various infectious disease like influenza, COVID-19, and sexually transmitted infection and growing demand for rapid test kits among healthcare authorities to identify and monitor the infectious diseases outbreak

Based on the sample, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into urine sample, blood sample, nasal sample and other samples. The blood sample segment dominated the market in 2022. Increasing availability of blood based point of care test and widespread usage of blood sample for the diagnosis of various conditions including blood disorders such as anemia, hemophilia, infectious diseases, monitoring blood glucose level, cardiac biomarkers, are expected to maintain its dominance in market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Point- of- care diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The point of care diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the significant growth rate in the coming years attributed to the expansion of healthcare facilities, services, emergence of domestic PoC manufacturers, increase in patient population with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, growing awareness, coupled with rising healthcare expenditure and driving the demand for affordable and accessible diagnostics solutions, including rapid/point of care testing in the region.

Buy a Point of Care Diagnostics Industry Report (322 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=106829185

Point of Care Diagnostics market major players covered in the report, such as:

Abbott Laboratories (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

bioMérieux (France)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

Werfen, S.A. (US)

Nova Biomedical (US)

PTS Diagnostics (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics (US)

and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=106829185

This research report categorizes the point-of-care diagnostics market based on Product, Platform, Mode of Purchase, Sample, End User, and Region

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, by Product

COVID-19 test products

Glucose Monitoring Products Strips Meters Lancets & Lancing Devices

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products Point-of-care and rapid diagnostics Products Blood Gas/Electrolyte Testing Products HbA1c Testing Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products Influenza Testing Products HIV Testing Products Hepatitis C Testing Products Influenza Testing Products Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Products Syphilis Testing Products Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Products Chlamydia Trachomatis Testing Products Herpes simplex virus (HSV) Testing Products Healthcare-associated Infection Testing Products Respiratory Infection Testing Products Tuberculosis (TB) Testing Products Clostridium Difficile Infection (CDI) Testing Products Tropical Disease Testing Products Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Monitoring Products PT/INR Testing ACT/APTT

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products Pregnancy Testing Products Fertility Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Testing Products

Drugs-of-abuse Testing Products

Fecal Occult Testing Products

Other POC Products

Note* Other PoC products include multi-assay testing, disease-resistant bacteria testing, vitamin assay testing

Global Point of care diagnostics Market, by Platform

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Other Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

Immunoassays

Global Point of care diagnostics market, by Mode of Purchase

Prescription-based Products

OTC Products

Global Point of care diagnostics market, by Sample

Blood Sample

Urine Sample

Nasal and Oropharyngeal Swabs Sample

Other Samples

Note*Other samples include saliva, sputum, stool, and urethral/genital swabs.

Global Point of care diagnostics market, by End User

Clinical Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Facilities and Physician Offices

Pharmacies, retail clinics, & E-comm. Platforms

Hospitals, Critical Care Centers, Urgent care centers

Home Care & Self Testing

Other End Users

Note*Other end users includes rehabilitation centers, sports centers, nursing homes, research institutes, and blood banks.

Global Point of care diagnostics market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=106829185

Key Market Stakeholders:

Point-of-care Diagnostic Product Manufacturers

Distributors, Channel Partners, and Third-party Suppliers

Clinical Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, and Contract Testing Laboratories

Hospitals, Diagnostic Clinics, and Sports/Military Facilities

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

R&D Companies

Business Research and Consulting Service Providers

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers, Universities, and Hospitals

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the point-of-care diagnostics market by Product, Platform, Mode of Purchase, Sample, End User, and Region

To provide detailed information about major factors influencing market growth (key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contributions to the overall point-of-care and rapid diagnostics market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the market value of various segments and sub-segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players active in the point-of-care diagnostics market and comprehensively analyze their global revenue shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive market-specific developments such as product approvals & commercialization, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions in the point-of-care diagnostics market

Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostic Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Hemostasis/Coagulation Analyzer Market

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/point-of-care-diagnostic-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/point-of-care-diagnostic.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com