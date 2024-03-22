European Council says further sanctions against Belarus, North Korea and Iran needed to stop their military support to Russia 

EU leaders yesterday called on the High Representative and the European Commission to prepare further sanctions against Belarus, North Korea and Iran for their military support to Russia in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

During the first day of the European Council, taking place on 21 and 22 March in Brussels, EU heads of state adopted conclusions on Ukraine, security and defence, the Middle East, enlargement and reforms, migration, preparedness and other topics.

The leaders firmly rejected the illegal so-called elections organised by Russia in the regions of Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, the validity and results of which “the EU will never recognise”.

They also said the EU and its member states should speed up and intensify the delivery of all the necessary military assistance, including the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, which will enable the provision of one million rounds of artillery ammunition. In this regard, they welcomed the initiative launched by Czechia to buy ammunition in non-EU countries.

The leaders further called on the Council to work on the 8th support package for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility. They also reviewed progress on the next steps towards directing extraordinary revenues from Russia’s frozen assets so that they benefit Ukraine, including the possibility of funding military support.

EU leaders also welcomed the adoption of the 13th package of sanctions and noted that their full and effective implementation is essential, as is closing all loopholes inside and outside the EU.

They also said Russia’s access to sensitive items and technologies with battlefield relevance “must continue to be restricted as far as possible, including by targeting entities in third countries that are enabling this illicit trade”.

EU leaders also welcomed member states’ bilateral commitments to support the EU partnership mission in Moldova to enhance the resilience of the security sector in the context of the Russian war against Ukraine. They said the EU would also continue to support Georgia in strengthening its resilience and addressing the challenges it faces as a consequence of Russia’s undermining of Georgia’s territorial integrity.

Find out more

Press release