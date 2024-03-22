Liver Cirrhosis Market Projected for Growth by 2032, estimates DelveInsight | Pfizer, Abbott, Merck, Novartis, Roche,etc

Liver Cirrhosis Market

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Liver Cirrhosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Liver Cirrhosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Liver Cirrhosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Liver Cirrhosis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Liver Cirrhosis market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Liver Cirrhosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Liver Cirrhosis market.

Some facts of the Liver Cirrhosis Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Liver Cirrhosis market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Liver Cirrhosis companies working in the market are Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck and Co., Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Shionogi and Co., Ltd., Sanofi S.A., and others

• Factors such as rise in prevalence of liver diseases, increase in geriatric population, and surge in R&D activities to develop innovative products contribute toward the growth of Liver Cirrhosis market.

• The phase II trial of IDN-6556 (emricasan) is underway on liver cirrhosis subjects. , Zydus Cadila received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in December 2020 for their new drug application for Saroglitazar to treat a particular condition of liver, commonly known as NASH in India.

• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the global incidence of liver disease was 3.9 million in 2016. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is an increase in incidence of liver cirrhosis in countries in Europe due to high consumption of alcohol.

Liver Cirrhosis Overview

Cirrhosis is scarring (fibrosis) of the liver caused by long-term liver damage. The scar tissue prevents the liver working properly. Cirrhosis is sometimes called end-stage liver disease because it happens after other stages of damage from conditions that affect the liver, such as hepatitis.

Liver Cirrhosis Treatment depends on the cause of cirrhosis and how much damage exists. Liver transplantation may be an option if your liver is failing.

Liver Cirrhosis Market

The Liver Cirrhosis market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Liver Cirrhosis market trends by analyzing the impact of current Liver Cirrhosis therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Liver Cirrhosis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Liver Cirrhosis market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Liver Cirrhosis market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology

The Liver Cirrhosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Liver Cirrhosis patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Liver Cirrhosis market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Liver Cirrhosis drugs recently launched in the Liver Cirrhosis market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Liver Cirrhosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Liver Cirrhosis market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Liver Cirrhosis Pipeline Development Activities

The Liver Cirrhosis report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Liver Cirrhosis key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Liver Cirrhosis Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Liver Cirrhosis Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Liver Cirrhosis treatment markets in the upcoming years are Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck and Co., Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Shionogi and Co., Ltd., Sanofi S.A., and others.

Liver Cirrhosis Report Key Insights

1. Liver Cirrhosis Patient Population

2. Liver Cirrhosis Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Liver Cirrhosis Market

4. Liver Cirrhosis Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Liver Cirrhosis Market Opportunities

6. Liver Cirrhosis Therapeutic Approaches

7. Liver Cirrhosis Pipeline Analysis

8. Liver Cirrhosis Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Liver Cirrhosis Market

