American Shared Hospital Services Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Conference Call on Thursday, March 28th at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 28th at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT. The fourth quarter 2023 financial results press release will be issued at the market close on Wednesday, March 27th.



Teleconference Date/Time

Thursday, March 28th at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (844) 413-3972 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the American Shared Hospital Services call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com , or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 1037805, through April 4, 2024. The call will also be available for replay on the Company’s website at www.ashs.com .

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (ASHS) is a leading provider of creative financial and turnkey solutions to Cancer Treatment Centers, hospitals, and large cancer networks worldwide. The company works closely with all major global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that provide leading edge clinical treatment systems and software to treat cancer using Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery. The company is vendor agnostic and provides financial support for a wide range of products including MR Guided Radiation Therapy Linacs, Advanced Digital Linear Accelerators, Proton Beam Therapy Systems, Brachytherapy systems and suites, and through the Company’s subsidiary, GK Financing LLC., the Leksell Gamma Knife product and services. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com .

Contacts:

American Shared Hospital Services

Ray Stachowiak

Executive Chairman

rstachowiak@ashs.com