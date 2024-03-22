Inspired Launches Virtual NFLA Lottery Product End Zone Cash With the Pennsylvania Lottery

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, today announced the launch of End Zone Cash, featuring NFL Alumni (“NFLA”) players. The game will be available to play through the Pennsylvania Lottery in more than 10,000 retail locations throughout the state.



End Zone Cash brings favorite retired football legends back to the field, features 16 teams with eight matchups, and is available seven days a week, every four minutes. In addition to featuring recognized players, End Zone Cash displays team matchups, a touchdown count, and a touchdown multiplier. End Zone Cash will be launched across the Pennsylvania Lottery’s entire retail estate and will be shown on monitors in more than 2,000 retailers.

Inspired has an exclusive worldwide deal with VEEPIO, the mobile technology arm of the NFLA, for commercial use of names, brands, images, personas and likenesses of NFLA members in Virtual football games. The NFLA is one of the oldest and best-known retired player organizations in professional sports, composed of thousands of former players, coaches, team staff members and associates.

“North America is a key market for Inspired, and we are proud to offer our Virtual Sports products in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and Ontario. The Pennsylvania Lottery was the first to introduce our Virtual Sports products in North America, and we are thrilled now to introduce End Zone Cash to their Xpress Virtual Sports lineup,” said Brooks Pierce, Inspired President, and Chief Executive Officer. “End Zone Cash includes exciting new game mechanics like multipliers and jackpots, which are familiar to lottery players and will provide them with an enhanced opportunities and a richer game play experience. This is important in attracting U.S. lottery players who may be new to Virtual Sports, while also providing the Pennsylvania Lottery with a dynamic new opportunity for revenue growth.”

“We are delighted to be the first in North America to bring Inspired’s ultra-realistic Virtual Products to our valued lottery players,” said Drew Svitko, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. "These games are a testament to our ongoing commitment to modernize our operations and generate additional funds to support the well-being of older Pennsylvanians."

To learn more about Inspired’s Virtuals, visit: https://inseinc.com/virtuals/

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About the Pennsylvania Lottery

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $35.1 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals. The Pennsylvania Lottery operates as a bureau within the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

