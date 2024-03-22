Sensei Biotherapeutics to Participate in the 3rd Annual VISTA Symposium

BOSTON, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that Company management will participate on a panel titled ‘Anti-VISTA Immunotherapies in Clinical Development’ at the 3rd Annual VISTA Symposium. The VISTA Symposium will convene scientific experts and industry leaders to explore the important emerging role of VISTA in cancer immunotherapy and will review the latest insights on VISTA biology, the growing potential of VISTA as a therapeutic target in multiple cancer indications and share updates on the ongoing clinical development of anti-VISTA therapies. The symposium will take place virtually on Wednesday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET.



Panel Details:

Title: Anti-VISTA Immunotherapies in Clinical Development

Date and time: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET.

Registration for the webcast is available here.

A webcast of Sensei’s presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Sensei website. A replay of the webcast will be on the website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4); SNS-103, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39; and SNS-201, a conditionally active VISTAxCD28 bispecific antibody consisting of a CD28 agonist arm and a pH-sensitive anti-VISTA arm. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com , and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

