E-Sports Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

E-Sports Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “E-Sports Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the e-sports market size is predicted to reach $3.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.

The growth in the e-sports market is due to the rising demand for video games and increasing awareness of E-sports. North America region is expected to hold the largest e-sports market share. Major players in the e-sports market include Activision Blizzard Inc., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Tencent, Valve Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc., Nintendo, Team SoloMid (TSM),.

E-Sports Market Segments

• By Game: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Real Time Strategy, First Person Shooter, Fighting And Sports

• By Platform: PC, Console, Mobile, Other Platforms

• By Revenue Source: Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise & Tickets, Publisher Fees, Media Rights

• By Geography: The global e-sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

E-sports refer to a type of electronic game in which contestants compete using video games in a multiplayer environment that resembles a real or imagined sport.

The main types of games in e-sports are multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBA), real-time strategy, first-person shooter, fighting, and sports. Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) is a strategy video game subgenre in which two teams of players engage on a predetermined battlefield. Each player controls a single character with a set of distinct abilities that level up throughout the game and contribute to the overall strategy of the team. The various platform includes PC, console, mobile, and others and the different revenue sources are sponsorship, advertising, merchandise & tickets, publisher fees, and media rights.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. E-Sports Market Characteristics

3. E-Sports Market Trends And Strategies

4. E-Sports Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. E-Sports Market Size And Growth

……

27. E-Sports Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. E-Sports Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

