FORNNAX introduces new addition to Primary Shredder Series, the SR-200 HD.

Fornnax SR-200 HD Launch Primary Shredder SR-200 HD

Mumbai - March 20th, 2024 Fornnax, a renowned leader in recycling machinery worldwide, is delighted to unveil its latest innovation, the SR-200 HD Pre-Shredder.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fornnax, a renowned leader in recycling machinery worldwide, is delighted to unveil its latest innovation, the SR-200 HD Dual-Shaft Primary Shredder. This revolutionary invention will make its debut at the esteemed India Rubber Expo (IRE), taking place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai on March 20, 2024. The introduction of the SR-200 HD signifies a remarkable advancement in recycling technology, showcasing Fornnax's unwavering commitment to engineering brilliance and environmental sustainability.

During this historic event, the esteemed presence of Mr. Ajay Shah, the President of Reliance Industries Limited, and Mr. Vishnu Bhimrajka, the chairman & chief convenor of India Rubber Expo 2024, alongside a group of our esteemed clients, officially launched the SR-200 HD, representing a breakthrough in recycling technology. Spearheaded by Ravi Rathi from Rathi Rubber India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Chetan Joshi from Tyre Collection Australia, Mr. Rajan Subramanian from Vinora Industries, Mr. Paras Barasara from Valencia Rubber Tech LLP, Mr. Suresh from Unity EcoGreen, Mr. Bipin Kumar Agrawal from Earthman Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Anil Rathi from Oyster Industries Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Manish Agrawal from Earthmet Resources Private Limited, the unveiling highlighted the innovation and cooperation propelling the industry towards the future.

FORNNAX has consistently prioritized continuous innovation and the development of new products. In response to the increasing customer demand for high-capacity pre-shredders, FORNNAX has introduced the SR-200 HD, a new and improved model in the SR series that replaces the standard SR200 model. The Primary Shredder SR-200 HD is exceptionally powerful and boasts the highest input capacity among all the machines in the SR series.

The SR-200 HD is specifically designed for tyre shredding purposes, but it can also be applied to various other uses such as processing high volumes of municipal solid waste, wood pallets, industrial and commercial waste, and more.

Due to the strict regulations on waste management, there is a rising demand worldwide for efficient pre-shredders. The introduction of the SR-200 HD offers significant opportunities for industries in the Middle East, Australia (due to bans on full tire exports from Australia and steel exports from the Middle East), and Europe, where the need for advanced recycling solutions is growing.

Our main target audience includes large-scale recyclers and cement plants that require high-capacity machinery. We have already received six pre-launch orders from India, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe, which demonstrates the trust we have built in the global market. Industries are looking for machinery with increased output capabilities that meet industry standards to effectively address their recycling needs.

Streamlining Your Business with the Latest HD Model

- The latest HD model offers cost-effective solutions with enhanced reliability, user-friendly operation, and increased versatility for different types of tyres. It is specifically optimized for sites requiring a 25-ton per-hour production capacity.

- The SR-200 HD model boasts a higher capacity thanks to its high RPM and torque, resulting in reduced manpower, electricity, and maintenance expenses.

- Machine is designed with a focus on TDF application (Tyre Derived Fuel), the new HD model is ideal for cement plants that typically operate 3 to 4 lines for maximum production. The SR 200 HD, on the other hand, is a single-line system that provides an output equivalent to 3-4 smaller lines.