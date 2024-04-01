Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the erythropoietin (epo) market size is predicted to reach $30.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

The growth in the erythropoietin (epo) market is due to the rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest erythropoietin (epo) market share. Major players in the erythropoietin (epo) market include BASF SE, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Sanofi SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Associated British Foods PLC.

Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Segments

• By Product: Epoetin-alfa, Epoetin-beta, Darbepoetin-alfa, Other Products

• By Drug Class: Biologis, Biosimilar

• By Application: Cancer, Hematology, Renal diseases, Neurology, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global erythropoietin (epo) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Erythropoietin (EPO) refers to a glycoprotein hormone that naturally induces the generation of red blood cells and is produced by the kidney's peritubular cells. Red blood cell scarcity, or anemia, is treated with it. Weakness, weariness, and shortness of breath are signs of anemia because red blood cells deliver oxygen to the tissues and organs.

The main types of products in erythropoietin are epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa, and others. Epoetin alfa is a recombinant DNA-derived human erythropoietin generated in cell culture. The different drug classes include biologics, and biosimilar and are used in cancer, hematology, renal diseases, neurology, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Characteristics

3. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Size And Growth

……

27. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

