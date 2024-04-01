Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Generic Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the generic pharmaceuticals market size is predicted to reach $514.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.
The growth in the generic pharmaceuticals market is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest generic pharmaceuticals market share. Major players in the generic pharmaceuticals market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi, Aurobindo Pharma Limited.
Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Segments
• By Type: Biosimilars, Generics
• By Drug Delivery: Oral, Injectables, Dermal/Topical, Inhaled
• By Therapy: CNS, Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Genitourinary/Hormonal, Respiratory, Rheumatology, Diabetes, Oncology, Biosimilars, Others
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, And Online Pharmacies
• By Geography: The global generic pharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Generic pharmaceuticals refer to a drug that was developed to have the same dosage form, safety, strength, mode of administration, quality, performance attributes, and intended use as an already marketed brand-name drug. The action and clinical benefits of a generic drug are identical to those of a brand-name drug.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Characteristics
3. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Trends And Strategies
4. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Size And Growth
……
27. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
