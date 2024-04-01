Disinfectants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Disinfectants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the disinfectants market size is predicted to reach $12.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.
The growth in the disinfectants market is due to Increasing healthcare spending. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest disinfectants market share. Major players in the disinfectants market include 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Steris PLC, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation.
Disinfectants Market Segments
• By Type: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Peracetic acid, Chlorine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Alcohols And Aldehyde Products, Other Types
• By Form: Liquid, Sprays
• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Domestic Users, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global disinfectants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The disinfectant is a chemical solution that kills microorganisms and prevents infectious diseases. A disinfectant is used to kill all recognized pathogenic microorganisms on inanimate objects such as floors, tiles, washrooms, furniture, and instruments.
The main types of disinfectants are quaternary ammonium compounds, peracetic acid, chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide, alcohols, aldehyde products, and other products. Hydrogen peroxide is defined as an unstable, oily, colorless liquid that is used as a bleaching agent or an antiseptic. It also occurs naturally in the air in small amounts. The major forms of disinfectant are liquids and sprays. The various end-user industries for disinfectants include hospitals, clinics, domestic users, and other end-users.
