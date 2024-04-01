Gastrointestinal Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Gastrointestinal Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Gastrointestinal Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gastrointestinal devices market size is predicted to reach $15.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the gastrointestinal devices market is due to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest gastrointestinal devices market share. Major players in the gastrointestinal devices market include Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Gastrointestinal Devices Market Segments

• By Product Type: GI Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP), Capsule Endoscopy, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR), Hemostasis Devices, Other Product Types

• By Sales Channel: Online Retailing, Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

• By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics & Dialysis Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Center

• By Geography: The global gastrointestinal devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gastrointestinal devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions related to the digestive system or the gastrointestinal tract.

The main product types of gastrointestinal devices are GI videoscopes, biopsy devices, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices (ERCP), capsule endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), hemostasis devices, and others. Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, or ERCP refers to a process of diagnosing and treating problems in the liver, gallbladder, bile ducts, and pancreas. The various sales channels are online retailing, medical stores, and brand outlets. These are used in hospitals, clinics, dialysis centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gastrointestinal Devices Market Characteristics

3. Gastrointestinal Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gastrointestinal Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Gastrointestinal Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Gastrointestinal Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Gastrointestinal Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

