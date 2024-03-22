Submit Release
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Appointment of Thomas Hearne to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming'' or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and media company in North America, is pleased to announce that Mr. Thomas Hearne has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company, effective as of March 20, 2024.

Mr. Hearne was most recently the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. and has extensive experience as a senior executive scaling publicly traded technology companies, including in his roles as past Chief Financial Officer of theScore (acquired by Penn National Gaming for $2 billion), OpenText (Nasdaq and TSX-listed), and Sportech (London Stock Exchange listed).

"We are very excited to welcome Tom to our Board," commented Adrian Montgomery, Board Chair and Interim CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. "His extensive expertise in gaming, esports and media, coupled with his strong financial acumen, will make him a valuable addition to our team."

“I am honored to be joining the Board of Directors of Enthusiast Gaming,” said Mr. Hearne. “Enthusiast has a strong stable of assets and a sound plan for the future and I look forward to leveraging my experience in the industry to bring Enthusiast to the next level.”

About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Contacts
Enthusiast Gaming, Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer
Investors: FNK IR, Matt Chesler, CFA, investor@enthusiastgaming.com
Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

