“Art of Perfecting the Flaws” Project Carried Out at EMU with the Participation of Birgül Feyzioğlu

Lawyer and Mediator Birgül Feyzioğlu, the ambassadress of the Republic of Turkey Nicosia Embassy and museum educator, attended the “Art of Perfecting the Flaws” project organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Eastern Mediterranean Cultural Heritage Research Center (DAKMAR) and hosted by the Movable Cultural Heritage Conservation and Restoration Laboratory. The project study was carried out on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 between 02:00 p.m. and 03:30 p.m. The project aimed creating awareness on restoration of historical artworks by focusing on the traditional Japanese philosophy of Kintsugi which is an approached used for repairing and restoring.

Ten EMU students attended the event where they mended broken ceramics by sticking the pieces together and, if preferred, painting the repaired ceramic. In the event, Conservators Elif Doğru and Kemal Keledi from DAKMAR accompanied Lawyer and Mediator Feyzioğlu.

The Chair of DAKMAR Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bülent Kızılduman made a statement on the topic, thanking Feyzioğlu for her participation and contributions. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kızılduman emphasized that the project helped the students to raise awareness on the preservation and restoration processes of historical artworks and to develop a point of view on improving flaws in light of the Kintsugi philosophy.

At the end of the project, participants noted that preservation and restoration process of historical artworks are more demanding that it appears, and that they realized that restoration is not only a physical work but also has a philosophic aspect to it.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç and EMU Vice Rector for Academic Affairs also attended the event. At the end of the project study, Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç presented a plate to Feyzioğlu for her contributions and support.