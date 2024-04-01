Functional Foods Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Functional Foods Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the functional foods market size is predicted to reach $421.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The growth in the functional foods market is due to the increasing number of diseases is shifting consumers' focus to healthy eating. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest functional foods market share. Major players in the functional foods market include Nestlé Alimentana SA, BASF SE, PepsiCo Inc., Unilever PLC, Abbott Laboratories, The Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline Company.

Functional Foods Market Segments

• By Product Type: Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils, Other Product Types

• By Ingredients: Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins, Other Ingredients

• By Application: Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global functional foods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Functional foods are highly nutritious foods that are associated with many health benefits. The benefits include prevention of nutrition deficiencies, protection against diseases, improved cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and promotion of proper growth and development.

The main product types are bakery and cereals, dairy products, meat, fish and eggs, soy products, fats and oils, and other product types. A dairy product is milk and any of the foods made from milk, including butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and condensed and dried milk. The ingredients used for functional foods are carotenoids, dietary fibers, fatty acids, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, vitamins, and other product types. The various applications of these food products are sports nutrition, weight management, immunity, digestive health, clinical nutrition, cardio health, and other product types.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Functional Foods Market Characteristics

3. Functional Foods Market Trends And Strategies

4. Functional Foods Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Functional Foods Market Size And Growth

……

27. Functional Foods Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Functional Foods Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

