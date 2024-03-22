Educational Robot Market size is Expected to Reach $5.9 billion by 2031

Educational Robot Market Outlook

The global educational robot market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to an increase in demand for Internet of Things solutions in educational sectors” — David Correa

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "Educational Robot Market" by Type (Service Robot, Industrial Robot), by Component (Hardware, Software), by End User (Primary Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global educational robot market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Educational robots enable students of all ages to become familiar with and deepen their knowledge of irobot root and programming, while at the same time learning other cognitive skills. Further, the educational robot is designed to introduce robotics and programming interactively to students at an early age. Educational robotics is a component of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, a teaching model that combines science, mathematics, & technology and emphasizes practice over theory.

Key Segmentation

By Type

• Service Robot

• Humanoid

• Non-humnoid

• Industrial Robot

By Component

• Hardware

• Robotics Arms

• Controllers

• Sensors

• Power Source System

• Others

• Software

By End User

• Secondary Education

• Higher Education

• Others

• Primary Education

According to the educational robot market analysis, the service robot segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The secondary education and higher education segments collectively accounted for around 67.1% market share in 2021. The surge in adoption of IoT solutions in educational sectors has led to the growth of the secondary education and higher education segments; thereby, enhancing the educational robot market growth.

The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.

The analysis highlights the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. These insights are helpful in devising strategies and achieving a sustainable growth. The Educational Robot market is studied on the basis of different segments including type, applications, and region. This makes the study well organized and resourceful along with promoting easy understanding. The report a comprehensive data based on each segment of the Educational Robot market.

The Educational Robot market is analyzed on the basis of geographical penetration along with a study of market influence in the various regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Educational Robot Market Research Report:

Fanuc Corporation, ABB Ltd., YASKAWA Electric, KUKA, Universal Robots, SoftBank Robotics Group, Hanson Robotics, Robotis, Robolink, Ubtech Robotics, Seiko Epson, Hyulim Robot, Probotics America, Aisoy Robotics, Sanbot Innovation, Kinderlab Robotics, and Soapbox Labs

The global Educational Robot market offers a detailed overview of the industry based on the main parameters including market extent, probable deals, sales analysis, and essential drivers. The market report is summarized enfolding the operations of an array of different organizations in the sector from different regions. The study is a perfect consolidation of quantitative and qualitative information accentuating on the key industry developments and challenges that the market is facing along with the lucrative opportunities available in the sector. The Educational Robot market report also showcases the factual data throughout the forecast period and brings about an estimate till 2031.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

(1) What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the industry?

(2) Who are the leading players functioning in the Global Educational Robot marketplace?

(3) What are the key strategies participants are likely to adopt to increase their share in the industry?

(4) What is the competitive situation in the Global Educational Robot market?

(5) What are the emerging trends that may influence the Global Educational Robot market growth?

(6) Which product type segment will exhibit high CAGR in future?

(7) Which application segment will grab a handsome share in the Global Educational Robot industry?

(8) Which region is lucrative for the manufacturers?