Freight Trucking Market Is Prospering at USD 4,457.4 Billion and Is Expected to Reach at a CAGR Of 5.1% by 2031

freight trucking market share

By truck type, the refrigerated truck segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Rise in use of telematics in automotive sector, expansion of the e-commerce industry, and surge in urbanization have boosted the growth of the global freight trucking market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global freight trucking market was valued at $2,732 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4,457.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07132

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global freight trucking market in 2021. The growth of the market in Asia-Pacific is majorly attributed to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging economies in the region. High government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is boosting the market growth. China has the largest logistics industry in the region due to the presence of huge population base in the country and large manufacturing base. In addition, expansion of the e-commerce industry throughout Asia-Pacific region is expected to propel the growth of market during the forecast period.

Based on truck type, the refrigerated truck segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the dry van & box truck segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐎𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐆, 𝐍𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐀.𝐏. 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 - 𝐌𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤, 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐉.𝐁. 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭-𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/freight-trucking-market/purchase-options

The growth of the global freight trucking market is propelling, due to increase in use of telematics in automotive sector, expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and rise in urbanization. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of self-driving trucks is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market.

The global freight trucking market share is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07132

On the basis of cargo type, the temperature controlled goods segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. However, the dry bulk goods segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By truck type, the refrigerated truck segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By cargo type, the temperature controlled goods segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Freight forwarding Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freight-forwarding-market-to-reach-285-15-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301596949.html

IoT Fleet Management Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/18/2558986/0/en/IoT-Fleet-Management-Market-Size-to-Reach-16-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Traction Motor Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traction-motor-market-worth-30-06-bn-globally-by-2027-at-13-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301130901.html

Road Marking Machine Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/09/14/2516192/0/en/Road-Marking-Machine-Market-to-Generate-17-21-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Acoustic Material Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/03/15/2627963/0/en/Automotive-Acoustic-Material-Market-Size-to-Reach-6-6-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html