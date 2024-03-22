ParaZero Announces 2023 Financial Results
TEL AVIV, Israel, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone technologies for commercial drones, defense drones, and urban air mobility aircraft, reported today its financial results for year ended December 31, 2023.
Key Highlights of ParaZero’s Achievements in 2023 & Recent Highlights:
- ParaZero announced a new development agreement with Colombia-based drone OEM, Black Square, an industrial drone producer leader in the region that focuses on enterprise drone platforms.
- ParaZero announced the formation of a working partnership with KULR Technology Group, Inc., a global leader in sustainable energy management, to leverage its business network within the defense industry for applying KULR's vibration reduction technology on helicopter and rotorcraft fleets.
- ParaZero facilitated one of its customers in obtaining the first-ever light uncrewed aircraft system operator certificate (LUC) in Denmark. The LUC is an organizational approval certificate granted by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) that allows for cross-border operations throughout the European Union without additional approvals required.
- The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Agency authorized drones to operate over populated area and near people when using ParaZero’s safety systems, the first such authorization of its kind in Australia.
- The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (issued a precedent-setting approval for the first drone flights over densely populated areas for drones equipped with ParaZero SafeAir ASTM-certified parachute recovery systems.
- ParaZero announced that it completed a drone safety project with a Fortune 500 leading automotive manufacturer.
- ParaZero announced that it expanded its collaboration with Vayu Aerospace Corporation, a US-based drone original equipment manufacturer, where ParaZero will customize its SafeAir system to be integrated at the design stage of Vayu’s G-1MKII VTOL aircraft and jointly participate in performance-based regulatory compliance testing and validation.
- ParaZero closed its IPO on July 31, 2023, issuing 1,950,000 ordinary shares. Gross proceeds for the offering were approximately $7.8 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.
- ParaZero closed a private placement on October 30, 2023, issuing an aggregate of 1,136,364 ordinary shares, 3,500,000 pre-funded warrants, 4,636,364 series A warrants and 140,373 series B warrants. Gross proceeds for the offering were approximately $5.1 million prior to deducting placement agent expenses and other offering expenses.
ParaZero's CEO, Boaz Shetzer, stated, "2023 was a crucial year for ParaZero, as we continued to push the boundaries of innovation in drone safety. We believe that our strategic partnerships, coupled with significant regulatory approvals, position us strongly for continued growth and leadership in the drone safety industry. We remain committed to our mission of enhancing the safety and operational capabilities of drones and eVTOLs worldwide, ensuring safer skies for tomorrow."
Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Sales increased by $60,390, or 10.8% to $620,508 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $560,118 for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase was mainly attributed to that fact, that the company shifted towards sales to OEMs integrations that contributed to a higher volume of sales rather than to the aftermarket segment. This shift is accompanied with recuring revenues.
- Cost of sales increased by $139,045, or 41.2%, to $476,610 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $337,565 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly due to the increase in and the volume of sales during the year ended December 31, 2023 and an inventory write off increase of approximately $21,000 and partly due to the increase in sales.
- Research and development expenses decreased by $3,527, or 0.6%, to $636,801 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $640,328 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Research and development expenses mainly consist of labor and subcontractors’ cost.
- Sales and marketing expenses increased by $223,176, or 84.3%, to $487,904 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $264,728 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase resulted mainly from labor and more subcontractors’ costs of $131,000 accompanied an increase in by travel and conferences participation costs of $28,000.
- General and administrative expenses increased by $706,161, or 92.1%, to $1,472,872 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $766,711 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase resulted mainly from expansion in labor and professional services rendered after the IPO and costs associated with becoming a public company, including an increase in D&O insurance and certain filing services.
- Other finance income, net was $210,675 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to finance income, net of $202,958 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Other finance income, net, primarily includes income from interest on deposits and exchange rate differences.
- Net loss and comprehensive loss increased by $2,118,341, or 128.1%, to $3,771,379 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $1,653,038 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was the result of increase with non-cash items such as changes in fair value of convertible note, changes in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities, along with increase in operating expenses, as described above.
- The loss per share in 2023, was $0.77 compared to net loss per share of $0.49 in 2022.
- As of December 31, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents was $7,428,405 and the company’s total shareholders' equity was $6,105,058.
About ParaZero Technologies
ParaZero (https://parazero.com/) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial and defense unmanned systems, drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations in advanced use cases, including flight over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that its strategic partnerships, coupled with significant regulatory approvals, position it strongly for continued growth and leadership in the drone safety industry and its mission of enhancing the safety and operational capabilities of drones and eVTOLs worldwide, ensuring safer skies for tomorrow. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.
Investor Relations Contact:
Michal Efraty
Investor Relations, Israel
+972-(0)52-3044404
michal@efraty.com
ParaZero Technologies Ltd. | 30 Dov Hoz, Kiryat Ono, Israel 5555626
P: +972-36885252 | E: contact@parazero.com | F: +972-3-688-5246
|
ParaZero Technologies Ltd.
BALANCE SHEET
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)
|
December 31,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|ASSETS
|(audited)
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,428,405
|89,806
|Trade receivables
|22,376
|184,064
|Other current assets
|651,560
|179,541
|Deferred prospective initial public offering costs
|-
|291,133
|Inventories
|264,468
|304,823
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|8,366,809
|1,049,367
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|8,127
|56,893
|Property and equipment, net
|49,981
|41,311
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|58,108
|98,204
|TOTAL ASSETS
|8,424,917
|1,147,571
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)
|
December 31,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|(audited)
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
|56,682
|47,260
|Operating lease liabilities
|7,543
|45,097
|Other current liabilities
|690,861
|774,647
|Convertible notes
|-
|1,514,928
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|755,086
|2,381,932
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Derivative warrant liabilities
|1,564,773
|—
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|—
|7,775
|Loan from a related party
|399,794
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,564,773
|407,569
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT):
|Ordinary shares, NIS 0.02 par value: Authorized 25,000,000 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; Issued and outstanding 10,073,956 and 3,597,442 shares as of December 31, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022, respectively
|56,227
|21,456
|Additional paid-in capital
|24,471,888
|12,988,292
|Accumulated losses
|(18,423,057
|)
|(14,651,678
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|6,105,058
|(1,641,930
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|8,424,917
|1,147,571
|
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)
|Year ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2021
|(audited)
|Sales
|620,508
|560,118
|724,391
|Cost of Sales
|476,610
|337,565
|464,715
|Gross profit
|143,898
|222,553
|259,676
|Research and development expenses
|636,801
|640,328
|603,702
|Selling and marketing expenses
|487,904
|264,728
|168,700
|General and administrative expenses
|1,472,872
|766,711
|474,703
|Prospective initial public offering expenses
|345,925
|389,396
|—_
|Operating loss
|2,799,604
|1,838,610
|987,429
|Change in fair value of convertible notes
|504,976
|—
|—
|Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
|277,600
|—
|—
|Issuance expenses attributable to derivate warrant liability
|247,129
|—
|—
|Interest expenses on related party loan
|152,745
|17,386
|—
|Other finance income, net
|(210,675
|)
|(202,958
|)
|(372,048
|)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|3,771,379
|1,653,038
|615,381
|Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted
|0.77
|0.49
|1.71
|Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|4,891,071
|3,349,071
|359,743
|
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
|
Number of
shares
|Amount
|
paid-in
Capital
|Accumulated Losses
|Total
|U.S. dollars
|BALANCE AS OF JANUARY 1,2021
|359,743
|1,945
|6,380,403
|(12,383,259
|)
|(6,000,911
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|—
|—
|—
|(615,381
|)
|(615,381
|)
|BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31,2021
|359,743
|1,945
|6,380,403
|(12,998,640
|)
|(6,616,292
|)
|Conversion of Former Parent Company’s debt into ordinary shares and warrants
|3,237,699
|19,511
|6,403,797
|—
|6,423,308
|Stock based compensation
|—
|—
|91,377
|—
|91,377
|Benefit to the Company by an equity holder with respect to funding transactions
|—
|—
|112,715
|—
|112,715
|Comprehensive and net loss
|—
|—
|—
|(1,653,038
|)
|(1,653,038
|)
|BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31,2022
|3,597,442
|21,456
|12,988,292
|(14,651,678
|)
|(1,641,930
|)
|Stock based compensation
|490,015
|—
|490,015
|Conversion of convertible note into ordinary shares
|504,976
|2,734
|2,017,170
|—
|2,019,904
|Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants upon initial public offering, net of issuance costs
|1,950,000
|10,561
|5,919,064
|—
|5,929,625
|Issuance of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants, and warrants upon private placement, net of issuance costs
|4,021,538
|21,476
|3,045,180
|—
|3,066,656
|Benefit to the Company by an equity holder with respect to funding transactions
|—
|—
|12,167
|—
|12,167
|Comprehensive loss
|—
|—
|—
|(3,771,379
|)
|(3,771,379
|)
|BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31,2023
|10,073,956
|56,227
|24,471,888
|(18,423,057
|)
|6,105,058
|)
|
STATEMENTS OFCASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)
|Year ended December 31
|2023
|2022
|2021
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|(audited)
|Net loss
|(3,771,379
|)
|(1,653,038
|)
|(615,381
|)
|Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|17,087
|18,495
|17,627
|Stock based compensation
|14,815
|52,286
|—
|Interest expenses with respect to funding from related party
|112,373
|12,509
|—
|Change in fair value of convertible loan
|504,976
|—
|—
|Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
|277,600
|—
|—
|Issuance expenses attributable to derivative warrant liabilities
|247,129
|—
|—
|Inventory write-down
|33,360
|12,387
|—
|Foreign currency exchange differences with respect to amount due to a Former Parent Company
|—
|(243,948
|)
|(402,365
|)
|Finance expenses
|583
|4,021
|342
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables, net
|161,689
|(176,863
|)
|28,595
|Other current assets
|(472,020
|)
|(96,782
|)
|21,667
|Deferred prospective initial public offering cost
|—
|(252,041
|)
|—
|Inventories
|6,995
|34,205
|6,738
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|48,766
|(48,633
|)
|49,020
|Trade payables
|9,422
|10,145
|(35,764
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(45,911
|)
|(48,975
|)
|50,836
|Other accounts payable
|(83,785
|)
|404,597
|(107,213
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(2,938,300
|)
|(1,971,635
|)
|(985,898
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(25,757
|)
|(9,725
|)
|(5,572
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(25,757
|)
|(9,725
|)
|(5,572
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Cost associated with the conversion of the Former Parent Company’s debt
|—
|(84,780
|)
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|—
|1,514,928
|—
|Issuance of ordinary shares in initial public offering, net of issuance costs
|6,695,957
|—
|—
|Issuance of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants and warrants in private placement, net of issuance costs
|4,106,699
|—
|—
|Receipt of loan from related party
|245,000
|500,000
|—
|Repayment of loan from related party
|(745,000
|)
|—
|—
|Receipt of loans from the Former Parent Company
|—
|107,994
|940,624
|Repayment of bank loan
|—
|—
|(30,068
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|10,302,656
|2,038,142
|910,556