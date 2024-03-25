Cataract Market Set to Soar by 2032: Forecasts by DelveInsight | Allergan, Merck, Pfizer, Teva Pharma, Bayer, Novartis,

Cataract companies -Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Bausch Health, Merck, Pfizer, Teva Pharma, Amorphex Therapeutics, Alcon, Astellas Pharma, Bayer, Novartis.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Cataract Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cataract, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cataract market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Cataract market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Cataract market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Cataract treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Cataract market.

Some facts of the Cataract Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Cataract market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Cataract companies working in the market are Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Bausch Health, Merck, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical, Amorphex Therapeutics, Alcon, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Carl Zeiss Meditec, HumanOptics Holding AG, STAAR SURGICAL, SIFI SpA, Sintesi Research Srl, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Alcon Research, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, TearLab Corporation and others.

• Rising Incidence of Cataract and increasing Demand for Retail Pharmacies are some of the factors affecting cataract market growth.

• Key Cataract Therapies expected to launch in the market are NETILDEX™ eye drops solution, Dexamethasone, Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic, MELT-300, Midazolam, Ketamine, Healon, Amvisc Plus, NPI-002 Intravitreal Implant, Dexycu, Vigadexa, and others.

Cataract Overview

Cataract is a common eye condition that affects the lens of the eye, causing it to become cloudy. The lens is responsible for focusing light onto the retina at the back of the eye, allowing us to see clear images. When a cataract develops, it interferes with the normal passage of light, leading to blurred or hazy vision.

Cataracts typically develop slowly over time and are more commonly seen in older individuals. However, they can also occur in younger people due to various factors such as genetics, trauma to the eye, certain medications, or medical conditions like diabetes. Long-term exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun, smoking, and alcohol consumption may also increase the risk of developing cataracts.

Cataract Market

The Cataract market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Cataract market trends by analyzing the impact of current Cataract therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Cataract market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Cataract market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Cataract market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Cataract Epidemiology

The Cataract epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Cataract patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Cataract market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Cataract Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Cataract drugs recently launched in the Cataract market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Cataract market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Cataract Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Cataract market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Cataract Pipeline Development Activities

The Cataract report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Cataract key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Cataract Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Cataract Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Cataract treatment markets in the upcoming years are Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Bausch Health, Merck, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical, Amorphex Therapeutics, Alcon, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Carl Zeiss Meditec, HumanOptics Holding AG, STAAR SURGICAL, SIFI SpA, Sintesi Research Srl, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Alcon Research, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, TearLab Corporation and others.

