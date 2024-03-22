MPU shortlisted in the top eight of the Times Higher Education Awards Asia earning international recognition in environmental technology innovation

MACAU, March 22 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has been shortlisted as one of the top eight finalists for the "Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership" category in the Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2024. This recognition showcases MPU's strengths in environmental research and education, drawing international acclaim. The award aims to honour higher education institutions demonstrating leadership in environmental contribution, with prestigious universities like the University of Hong Kong and the National University of Singapore also in the running. The winner will be announced at the end of April.

This year, MPU earned its place on the shortlist thanks to the collaborative efforts of faculty and students from the Faculty of Applied Sciences in developing the environmental technology project Canarin. This long-term research endeavour combines interdisciplinary study, environmental education and international collaboration to address environmental challenges related to cultural heritage preservation. Canarin is a cloud-based real-time environmental monitoring system that utilises AI and big data technologies to collect various real-time environmental data, including particulate matter, UV radiation, air pressure, temperature, and humidity. This enables real-time monitoring of air quality changes, providing decision-makers with actionable environmental data to protect cultural heritage from damage due to delayed or incorrect responses.

The research findings have received international patents, and through international collaboration, MPU has positively impacted cultural heritage conservation efforts in various cities. Canarin has been practically applied in environmental conservation settings in countries such as Italy, France and Thailand, collecting substantial data to successfully protect cultural heritage and community environments. The system has also been implemented at Portugal’s iconic Joanina Library of the University of Coimbra, completed in 1728, helping to preserve this world heritage site and its precious collections.

The application of Canarin has importance in promoting world cultural heritage and environmental conservation. Having received multiple honours, it was presented at the G7 Environment Summit in Italy and earned high praise from experts and scholars worldwide. Furthermore, Canarin won the gold award at the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region Universities IT Projects Competition, and a silver award at the Asia Pacific Information and Communication Technology Alliance, confirming the system's innovation and exceptional performance. MPU has integrated Canarin into its curriculum, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in development and learn environmental science principles, perpetuating the spirit of environmental protection. Spanning over a decade and involving generations of students, the project has effectively raised environmental awareness and cultivated talent for green and sustainable technology development.

The Times Higher Education Awards Asia, often referred to as the "Oscars of higher education," have been recognising excellence in higher education for fourteen years in the UK, and were first introduced to Asia in 2019.