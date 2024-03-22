[Inviting Investment Projects in 1+4 Industries to Macao and Hengqin] Taking Multiple Measures to Optimise the One-Stop Service to Foster the “1+4” Appropriate Economic Diversification

MACAU, March 22 - In line with the “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification and the Macao-Hengqin synergistic industrial development, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has implemented a number of optimisation measures on the Investor’s One-Stop Service to further align with the Macao-Hengqin joint investment promotion mechanism. In 2024, IPIM, in co-ordination with relevant departments of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the Co-operation Zone), will establish a new “prior technical meeting” mechanism in the Co-operation Zone, to provide guidance on the license applications and to streamline the application process for projects to be established in the Co-operation Zone.

At the same time, IPIM will work closely with relevant departments and operators of the “1+4” industries in Macao, to expand the investment promotion network and to jointly explore and attract more potential investors. In addition, IPIM will strive to yield more fruitful results in terms of bringing in more investment projects for the “1+4” industries and business matching activities, and forge ahead with the “1+4” Investment Task Group.

Attracting World’s Top 500 Pharmaceutical Enterprises’ Big Health Projects to the Region

In 2023, Investor’s “One-Stop Service” assisted 246 new investment projects, of which 39 projects are from the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) big health industry, including some of the world’s top 500 pharmaceutical enterprise. At the same time, IPIM will continue to contact more emerging big health business to provide the new impetus for the development of Macao’s big health industry.

Optimising Services in Accordance with “1+4” Industrial Orientation

In response to the ever-changing market and the industrial environment and in accordance with “1+4” industrial orientation, IPIM has implemented a number of optimisation measures on its Investor’s “One-Stop Service” in recent years, such as the refinement of the cross-departmental mechanism of the “Investment Committee”, and the establishment of the “Prior Technical Meeting 2.0” in 2022 to co-ordinate the relevant departments and give priority to the projects of four major industries. At present, the “Investment Committee” is composed of representatives from 13 departments and institutions, which have basically covered all “1+4” industry-related departments, and can assure the capacities to facilitate the implementation of key projects in the “1+4” industries. In recent years, IPIM has made great efforts in strengthening the two-way linkage between exhibitions and investment promotion, giving full play to the “Industry + MICE” pattern. In the MICE activities hosted/co-ordinated by IPIM, the services oriented in “pre-event positioning, throughout-event follow-up and post-event tracking” for the investors have been offered to convert exhibition visitors into investors.

Macao-Hengqin Joint Investment Promotion in Three Important Major Markets

In 2024, the Macao-Hengqin joint investment promotion will be mainly conducted in three major markets, namely, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, ASEAN countries and Portuguese-speaking countries. IPIM will further strengthen its external investment promotion and publicise internationally the new pattern of Macao-Hengqin synergistic industrial development through “Macao’s Platform + International Resources + Hengqin's Space + Shared Results”, helping global investors seize the Macao-Hengqin “1+1>2” development opportunities and promote the appropriate economic diversification for Macao.