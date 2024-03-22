Electronic skin market poised remarkable growth, projected to hit $1,719.38 million by 2025, with a robust CAGR of 38.7%

Electronic Skin Market

Electronic Skin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 to 2025

Wearable, ultrathin, and twistable & stretchable nature of electronic skin makes it suitable, in terms of usage & operations, for the users. In addition, its compact size.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 -- Electronic Skin Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Application - Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025

The Electronic skin market size was valued at $464.04 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $1,719.38 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.7% from 2021 to 2025.

Electronic skin consists of stretchable network of sensors and flexible electronics, which are used in biometric prosthetics, intelligent robots, and others. It senses heat, pressure, temperature, and other influencing factors.

In 2020, wearable technology segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, due to increased disposable income across various developing and developed nations.

North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor to the electronic skin market in 2020, accounting for around 37.90% share, owing to rise in investment on robotics technology.

Competitive Analysis:

The electronic skin industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the electronic skin market include,

● XENSIO,

● VIVALNK, INC.,

● MC10, INC.,

● INTELESENSE LTD,

● ROTEX INC.,

● PLASTIC ELECTRONIC GMBH,

● SMARTLIFEINC LIMITED,

● XENOMA, INC.,

● IMAGERYWORKS PTY LTD,

● DIALOG DEVICES LIMITED ( PBB DEVICES LTD )

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

● This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the electronic skin market.

● In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2025.

● Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

● Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global electronic skin market.

