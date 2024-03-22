Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Angolan President João Manuel G...

On the afternoon of March 15, 2024, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People with Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço who is in China for a state visit. The two heads of state announced the elevation of China-Angola relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Noting that China and Angola jointly celebrated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year, Xi Jinping pointed out that relations between the two countries have stood the test of international vicissitudes and delivered tangible benefits to the two peoples. China-Angola cooperation is part of the South-South cooperation and cooperation between developing countries and friends,which is about mutual help, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes. Faced with a world of change and disorder, the two sides should carry forward their traditional friendship, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, firmly support each other, and achieve common development. China supports Angola in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, exploring a modernization path suited to its national conditions, and realizing national development and revitalization. China is also ready to strengthen exchanges of governance experience with Angola, upgrade bilateral strategic relations, and work jointly to advance each other’s the modernization process of each country.

Xi Jinping stressed that cooperation between China and Angola is solidly based, large in scale and highly complementary, and enjoys huge potential and bright prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation. The two sides should advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, synergize development strategies, and improve the quality and effectiveness of practical cooperation. China is ready to work with the Angolan side to implement the key infrastructure projects, provide support to well-established Chinese enterprises in carrying out various forms of cooperation in Angola, and to help the country advance agricultural modernization, industrialization and economic diversification. Xi Jinping expressed the hope that Angola will take more effective measures to ensure the legitimate rights, interests and safety of Chinese citizens and enterprises. Angola is welcome to introduce more quality products to China through platforms like the China International Import Expo and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo. China will continue to send medical teams to Angola and implement other projects, provide scholarships to Angolan students, and further enhance cultural exchanges and friendship between the two peoples.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the collective rise of developing countries is unstoppable, and the Global South must not be absent from global governance and global development and prosperity. China is a reliable friend and sincere partner for African countries in their efforts to safeguard independence and promote development and revitalization. China supports African countries and the African Union in solving African issues in the African way, and in upholding regional peace and stability. China stands ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with Angola and other African countries to safeguard the common interests of developing countries, jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Lourenço said that they felt at home visiting China. Angola-China relations have maintained a high level of development. China was the first country to provide valuable support when Angola was rebuilding from the ashes of civil war and struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, and Angola is sincerely grateful for that. China's support and cooperation have greatly promoted Angola's infrastructure building and economic and social development, setting a good example of mutually beneficial cooperation. The Angolan side welcomes more Chinese enterprises to Angola to make invest and help with its national development and revitalization. Angola firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and believes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and the Taiwan question will surely be resolved successfully. Angola highly appreciates China's consistent commitment to promoting world peace and progress, and upholding international fairness and justice. Angola is ready to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China to safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the important norms governing international relations such as safeguarding each country's sovereignty and independence, and non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. He noted that the issuance of the joint statement that day announcing the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Angola and China fully demonstrates the determination of the two sides to deepen the relationship. The Angolan side looks forward to working with China to achieve more fruitful results in bilateral relations.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in such areas as the formulation of a Belt and Road cooperation plan, economy, trade, agriculture, and green development.

The two sides issued a Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Angola.

Prior to the talks, Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony for Lourenço at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

A 21-gun salute was fired at Tian'anmen Square, and the guard of honor lined up in salutation. After the two heads of state stepped onto the stand, the military band played the national anthems of China and Angola. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Lourenço reviewed the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army and watched the march-past.

In the evening, Xi Jinping held a welcome banquet for Lourenço at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi was present at the above events.