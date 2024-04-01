Biophotonics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Biophotonics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biophotonics market size is predicted to reach $130.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.
The growth in the biophotonics market is due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. North America region is expected to hold the largest biophotonics market share. Major players in the biophotonics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., OpGen Inc., NU Skin Enterprises Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Idex Corporation, Toshiba Corporation.
Biophotonics Market Segments
• By Product Technology: In-Vitro, In-Vivo
• By Application: See-Through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectromolecular, Surface Imaging, Microscopy, Light Therapy, Biosensors, Other Applications
• By End Use: Diagnostics, Therapeutic, Tests, Other End Uses
• By Geography: The global biophotonics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Biophotonics is the combination of photonics and biology and is a multidisciplinary research field embracing all light-based technologies applied to life sciences and medicine. It is used to examine, control, and track biological processes at various levels of biology: cellular, tissue, molecular, and organism level.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Biophotonics Market Characteristics
3. Biophotonics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Biophotonics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Biophotonics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Biophotonics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Biophotonics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
