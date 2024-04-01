Biophotonics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Biophotonics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Biophotonics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The biophotonics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $130.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Biophotonics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biophotonics market size is predicted to reach $130.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.

The growth in the biophotonics market is due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. North America region is expected to hold the largest biophotonics market share. Major players in the biophotonics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., OpGen Inc., NU Skin Enterprises Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Idex Corporation, Toshiba Corporation.

Biophotonics Market Segments

• By Product Technology: In-Vitro, In-Vivo

• By Application: See-Through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectromolecular, Surface Imaging, Microscopy, Light Therapy, Biosensors, Other Applications

• By End Use: Diagnostics, Therapeutic, Tests, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global biophotonics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biophotonics is the combination of photonics and biology and is a multidisciplinary research field embracing all light-based technologies applied to life sciences and medicine. It is used to examine, control, and track biological processes at various levels of biology: cellular, tissue, molecular, and organism level.

