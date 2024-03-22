Histology and Cytology Market Updates : The Cytology Segment Is Predicted to Register the Highest CAGR During 2023-2032

Histology and Cytology Market

The cytology segment dominated the market share in 2022 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and the improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the histology and cytology market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Histology and Cytology Market by Type of Examination (Histology and Cytology), Product (Instruments & Analysis Software System and Consumable & Reagents), Test Type (Microscopy Methods, Flow Cytometry, and Molecular Genetic Methods), Application (Drug Discovery & Designing, Clinical Diagnostics, and Academic Research), and End User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, CDMO, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global histology and cytology market generated $7.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $22.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032.

𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑫𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉

The histology and cytology market is poised for substantial growth, driven by rising cases of chronic diseases, the burgeoning pharmaceutical sector in developing areas, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the evolution of histological and cytological analysis technologies is expected to offer promising opportunities for market expansion in the foreseeable future. However, the significant costs linked with histological and cytological analytical instruments pose a challenge to market advancement.

𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑰𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕

During economic downturns, governments and healthcare organizations often face financial constraints, resulting in reduced healthcare expenditure. As a result, funding for medical research, including studies in histology and cytology, is affected, leading to delays in the adoption of advanced technologies.

The economic recession prompts individuals to cut back on discretionary spending, impacting their ability to afford routine health check-ups and screening procedures. Consequently, there is a decrease in the number of histological and cytological examinations being conducted.

Healthcare institutions postpone or reduce capital investments during recessions, affecting the acquisition of new histology and cytology equipment and thereby slowing down the integration of advanced technologies in laboratories.

Both public and private sources witness a decline in research funding during economic downturns. This reduction in funding may hinder histology and cytology research initiatives, potentially postponing the development of innovative diagnostic tools and methodologies.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒚𝒕𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2022, the cytology segment emerged as the dominant force in the histology and cytology market, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market revenue and is expected to maintain its status as the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the extensive uptake of cytological techniques in disease diagnosis. Cytology holds significant importance in the early detection and diagnosis of various cancers, such as cervical, breast, and lung cancers.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒓𝒖𝒈 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2022, the drug discovery and design segment commanded the largest share of revenue in the histology and cytology market, accounting for more than half of the total. This dominance is attributed to histological and cytological analyses playing crucial roles as assessment parameters in the development of new drugs. However, the academic research segment is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by an uptick in research and development endeavors in cytology and histology, alongside a rise in the number of students opting for histology or cytology in their educational pursuits and career trajectories.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒃𝒊𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒉 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment secured the largest share of revenue in the histology and cytology market, accounting for more than one-third of the total. This leadership position is credited to the extensive utilization of histological and cytological testing in preclinical trials for new drugs. However, the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) segment is expected to observe the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the forecast period. This upward trend is propelled by the growing practice of outsourcing research and development activities within the pharmaceutical sector.

𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒃𝒚 2032

In 2022, North America commanded the largest revenue share by region in the histology and cytology market, representing close to two-fifths of the global total and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

This dominance can be attributed to the escalating healthcare expenditure, aging population, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis facilitated by technological advancements in diagnostic instruments.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to witness the swiftest growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, among others. This prevalence generates a sustained demand for histology and cytology instruments for diagnostic and research purposes, thereby propelling market growth in the region.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

Hologic, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

