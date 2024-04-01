Manjus Luxury Fashion Brand Announces Global Expansion to Fashion Capitals
EINPresswire.com/ -- MANJUS, the luxury fashion brand founded by designer Manju Batth, recently announced plans for global expansion. The brand, known for its craftsmanship and design aesthetic, will be opening flagship stores in the fashion capitals of London, New York, and New Delhi.
"With the upcoming openings in London, New York, and New Delhi, MANJUS is ready to cater to new audiences and become a global leader in luxury fashion. These cities are not only global trendsetters but also home to some of the most sophisticated and fashion-forward individuals in the world" said Manju Batth, founder of MANJUS.
Further, she added, "Our unique approach to luxury fashion, which blends modern design with traditional craftsmanship, will resonate with the diverse and cosmopolitan sensibilities of these fashion meccas."
Manju Batth started her journey in the creative world of fashion when she joined a fashion designing course in Vienna, Austria, in 2015. From there, she honed her skills and learned the art of fashion designing that characterizes luxury.
After gaining experience working with brands, Batth launched her own brand label, MANJUS, in Stuttgart, Germany in 2017. MANJUS gained recognition for its exquisite designs, attention to detail, and commitment to quality.
As the brand's popularity increased, MANJUS expanded its reach to Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 2021, where it became an established fashion label. Today, MANJUS is frequently sought after by concept stores to showcase the brand's designs and craftsmanship.
At the heart of MANJUS lies a visionary approach to timeless luxury fashion. The brand's collections, which include luxury dresses, gala gowns, royal bridal wear, and more, reflect her artistic flair and ability to blend traditions with contemporary designs.
"At MANJUS, we believe that true luxury is not just about opulence or exclusivity," explained by Batth. "It's about creating garments that tell a story, that celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions, and that empower the wearer to feel confident, beautiful, and truly extraordinary."
As the brand is preparing for this expansion to other three locations, it continues to push the boundaries and redefine the way people perceive and experience luxury fashion.
ABOUT MANJUS LUXURY FASHION & DESIGN LLC
MANJUS LUXURY FASHION & DESIGN LLC is a luxury fashion house with brand label “MANJUS” founded by renowned designer Manju Batth. The brand's collections, which include luxury dresses, gala gowns, royal bridal wear, and more, are coveted by high-profile clients, celebrities, and influencers for their high-quality, attention to detail, and timeless appeal. For more information, visit www.manjus.ae.
Manju Batth
Manjus Luxury Fashion & Design LLC
+971 50 149 2500
info@manjus.ae
Mandeep Singh
"With the upcoming openings in London, New York, and New Delhi, MANJUS is ready to cater to new audiences and become a global leader in luxury fashion. These cities are not only global trendsetters but also home to some of the most sophisticated and fashion-forward individuals in the world" said Manju Batth, founder of MANJUS.
Further, she added, "Our unique approach to luxury fashion, which blends modern design with traditional craftsmanship, will resonate with the diverse and cosmopolitan sensibilities of these fashion meccas."
Manju Batth started her journey in the creative world of fashion when she joined a fashion designing course in Vienna, Austria, in 2015. From there, she honed her skills and learned the art of fashion designing that characterizes luxury.
After gaining experience working with brands, Batth launched her own brand label, MANJUS, in Stuttgart, Germany in 2017. MANJUS gained recognition for its exquisite designs, attention to detail, and commitment to quality.
As the brand's popularity increased, MANJUS expanded its reach to Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 2021, where it became an established fashion label. Today, MANJUS is frequently sought after by concept stores to showcase the brand's designs and craftsmanship.
At the heart of MANJUS lies a visionary approach to timeless luxury fashion. The brand's collections, which include luxury dresses, gala gowns, royal bridal wear, and more, reflect her artistic flair and ability to blend traditions with contemporary designs.
"At MANJUS, we believe that true luxury is not just about opulence or exclusivity," explained by Batth. "It's about creating garments that tell a story, that celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions, and that empower the wearer to feel confident, beautiful, and truly extraordinary."
As the brand is preparing for this expansion to other three locations, it continues to push the boundaries and redefine the way people perceive and experience luxury fashion.
ABOUT MANJUS LUXURY FASHION & DESIGN LLC
MANJUS LUXURY FASHION & DESIGN LLC is a luxury fashion house with brand label “MANJUS” founded by renowned designer Manju Batth. The brand's collections, which include luxury dresses, gala gowns, royal bridal wear, and more, are coveted by high-profile clients, celebrities, and influencers for their high-quality, attention to detail, and timeless appeal. For more information, visit www.manjus.ae.
Manju Batth
Manjus Luxury Fashion & Design LLC
+971 50 149 2500
info@manjus.ae
Mandeep Singh
MANJUS Luxury Fashion & Design LLC
+971 52 622 1600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram