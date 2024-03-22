Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety on operational successes

The Mossel Bay, Overstrand and Swartland K-9 Units, in partnership with the Rural Safety Units (RSUs) in the Overstrand and Swartland areas, are continuing to disrupt and stop criminal activities in the Western Cape. Between 11 and 17 March 2024, these units with various other municipal law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service (SAPS), arrested twenty-four (24) individuals for various crimes. Of these, twelve (12) were apprehended in the Overstrand municipal area, four (4) were arrested in Mossel Bay and eight (8) in Swartland.

The Mossel Bay K-9 unit conducted a number of operations in Hartenbos, Klein and Grootbrak rivier, Kwanonqaba, Sandhoogte and Sorgfontein. Those arrested were:

x2 fraud (card cloning); and

x2 possession of drugs.

The unit also impounded and confiscated:

x1 vehicle

x15 bankies of tik; and

large quantities of expired food.

The Swartland units conducted operations in the broader Malmesbury area, including Illengelethu and Kalbaskraal, Darling and Moorreesburg. Among others, individuals were arrested on the following charges:

x2 dealing in liquor; and

x2 dealing in drugs.

The units also confiscated:

x55 mandrax tablets;

x41 small zipper bags of tik; and

Large quantity of liquor.

Amongst others the Overstand arrests included:

x4 for possession of drugs;

x2 dealing in liquor;

x1 robbery; and

x1 wanted suspects.

This unit confiscated:

x143 whole abalone;

x7 whole and x2 bags of powdered mandrax tablets; and

x4 bankies tik.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said, “It is encouraging to note the continued efforts and impact of our K9 and RSUs. As the Western Cape Government (WCG), we are investing in these units, as our primary aim is to achieve greater safety across the entire province. I’m particularly pleased that the Mossel Bay unit will soon have seven K9’s, which means more sharp noses able to sniff out criminal activity. The expansion of this unit is part of the WCG’s commitment which seeks to ensure our residents live in an improved and dignified manner.”

