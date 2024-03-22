President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Inaugural Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba, 26 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, address the Inaugural Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Hosted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), the Indaba will take place from 25-27 March 2024 and bring together stakeholders in the biodiversity sector including government officials, traditional leaders and healers, academia, business, communities and youth structures. The theme for the indaba is “Collective Action for Thriving Nature and People.”

The objectives of the Indaba include mainstreaming the Biodiversity Economy imperatives across all four goals of the White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s Biodiversity. The goals are Conservation, Sustainable Use, Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits and Transformation. Delegates will discuss the biodiversity sector’s contribution to the alleviation of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

The event will mobilise investment for the biodiversity sector and associated value-chains and showcase market-ready biodiversity products and services from across the biodiversity economy value chains through exhibitions for business-to-business trading, networking and sustainable partnerships. The indaba will be a blend of a conference format, networking session and exhibitions.

Cabinet recently noted the review of the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy (NBES), which will be at the centre of discussions at the Indaba. The NBES aims to leverage the biodiversity economy to promote conservation, and species and ecosystems management. This strategy will also promote growth and transformation in the biodiversity sector.

The opening session will take place on Monday, 25 March, and will be addressed by Minister Creecy. President Ramaphosa will also be conducted on a walk-about of the biodiversity exhibitions showcased at the Indaba. The exhibitions include biotrade/bioprospecting, wildlife economy, eco-tourism, forestry, fisheries, ocean and coast and marine tourism.

Date: Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Time: 9h30

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg, Gauteng Province

Members of the media intending to attend the events are required to send their details including ID / passport numbers to Peter Mbelengwa - pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za / 082 611 8197 or Patience Mtshali - patience@presidency.gov.za / 083 376 9468 on or before Friday 22 March 2024 by 12h00

NB: Members of the media will be required to present valid press cards at the point of entry to access the venue.