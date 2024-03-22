Global Satellite Broadband Communication for Public Safety: Industry Analysis and Outlook 2030

Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Share

An increase in government initiatives for adopting satellite broadband communications services fuels the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market size was valued at $1.36 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $10.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Satellite broadband in public safety refers to the integration of internet and satellite communication to ensure public safety at times of danger, disaster, or emergency situation and inform the concerned authorities with the help of satellite communications system. The satellite communication system has various components, which include geostationary satellites, receivers, antennas, and sensors that work together to send the signals in the communication channel. Furthermore, it offers various features such as voice over internet and access to high-definition audio and video in remote areas, which drives satellite broadband communication in public safety market growth.

In addition, satellite broadband can be easily installed anywhere, which offers effective communication channels during the time of relief operations at the time of natural disasters and calamities or in any emergency situation. Moreover, satellite broadband systems are being used in maritime operations like rescue operations and naval task force operations for providing enhanced communication channels at times of war or emergency. This system helps locate the areas of emergency such as the oil spillage in the vast oceans and communicates the important information related to disaster to ease and facilitate search and rescue operations by providing the exact location of the incident.

Based on band, C-band dominated the market share and is expected to continue this growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the heavy investment of large-scale organizations in C-band to provide enhanced communication channels for users. Moreover, C-band frequencies are ideal for expanding 5G services as it provide high-speed internet connection and have a wider coverage range, which provides a lucrative opportunity for the market. However, the other segments recorded the highest growth rate due to the growing adoption of Ku and Ka bands among satellite internet service providers across the globe. Furthermore, companies and research institutes are researching on Ka-bands to reduce the unnecessary non-recurring and re-qualification cost of the frequency band, which is driving the growth of satellite broadband communication in the public safety market.

Based on frequency band, the C band segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including X-band, L-band, S-band, and others.

Based on end user, the law enforcement agencies & first responder segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the public health organizations segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Region-wise, satellite broadband communication in public safety market was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and others. In addition, rise in government initiatives for providing high-speed internet connectivity technology to protect individuals from natural incidences such as flood, fire attack, and tsunamis propels the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in satellite expansion activities in India and China. In addition, countries, such as India, China, and Japan, are taking initiatives in the rapid deployment of 5G networks across their countries; thereby, driving market growth. Furthermore, key players in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of satellite broadband communication in public safety market during the forecast period.

The public health organizations segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to increase in satellite broadband connections in rural areas through which public health organizations are able to connect to remote areas to provide medical support to the people. In addition, satellite broadband is very helpful for civil protection and humanitarian purposes as it helps government agencies to analyze and manage the causal factors of disasters and also helps in analyzing the risks for planning and implementing the preventive measures, which drives the growth of the market in this situation.

The key players profiled in the satellite broadband communication in public safety market analysis are Gilat Satellite Network, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Inmarsat Global Limited, Iridium Communications, Inc., Ligado Networks, Singtel, Skycasters, Speedcast, ST Engineering Idirect, Inc., and Viasat, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in satellite broadband communication in public safety industry.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety industry. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global satellite broadband communication in public safety industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a positive impact on revenue of the satellite broadband communication in public safety market, owing to growing digitization across the rural areas of developing countries and surge in investment by the government for improving their communication channels during the pandemic situation. Moreover, various government organizations and NGOs are adopting satellite broadband solution to improve the loss suffered due to various natural disasters, pandemic situation, and to improve their market share. The satellite broadband provides numerous benefits to various organizations in this pandemic situation such as improving standards of corporate governance and increase in efficiency of workforce for providing services in emergency cases such as storms, floods, and other disasters in remote places.

