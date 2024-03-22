MEC Nonkqubela Pieters confers diplomas to 46 TARDI students, 22 Mar

Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) MEC Nonkqubela Pieters will confer Animal Health diploma qualifications to 46 Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development Institute (TARDI) students during a graduation ceremony, open a brand-new multipurpose hall at the institution this coming Friday.

This year’s event will be TARDI’s 7th graduation ceremony since the re-opening of the institution by the Eastern Cape provincial government in 2015. During the graduation ceremony, MEC Pieters will also announce academic performance of TARDI students.

The graduation ceremony will be preceded by the opening of a newly built Multi-purpose Hall built by the DRDAR as part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades at the institution. The 300-seater multi- purpose hall will serve as a venue for academic, social, cultural activities and as the resource centre for TARDI students.

When TARDI was re-opened for academic programmes, there were only 50 students enrolled for a diploma in animal health while some were drafted into other animal health training programmes offered by the government owned institution of higher learning. The institute has so far produced

343 graduates who are employed by private and public sector organizations where they ply their trade.

Members of the media are invited to cover this celebration

Details of the event:

Venue: TARDI

Date: Friday, 22 March 2024

Time: 10h00

To confirm attendance and for more information, please contact:

Nonkoliseko Msutu

Cell: 082 771 7246