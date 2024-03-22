Minister Barbara Creecy leads Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba, 25 to 27 Mar

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy will lead the inaugural Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba from 25-27 March 2024, at Birchwood Hotel, in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Indaba on 26 March 2024.

Themed “Collective Action for Thriving People and Nature”, the Indaba will bring together a range of stakeholders in the biodiversity sector including government officials, traditional leaders and healers, academia, business, communities and youth structures.

Cabinet recently noted the review of the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy (NBES), which will be at the centre of discussions at the Indaba. The NBES aims to leverage the biodiversity economy to promote conservation, and species and ecosystems management. This strategy will also promote growth and transformation in the biodiversity sector.

The NBES is fully aligned with the goals of the White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s Biodiversity which are Conservation, Sustainable Use, Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits and Transformation.

The indaba will be a blend of a conference format, networking session and exhibitions. The objectives of the Indaba include, among others, mainstreaming the Biodiversity Economy imperatives across all 4 goals of the White Paper on conservation and sustainable use of South Africa’s biodiversity, and the sector’s contribution to addressing poverty, unemployment and inequality; mobilising investment for the biodiversity sector and associated value-chains as well as showcasing market ready biodiversity products and services from across the biodiversity economy value chains through exhibitions for business-to-business trading, networking and sustainable partnerships.

The exhibitions will include biotrade/bioprospecting, wildlife economy, eco-tourism, forestry, fisheries, ocean and coast and marine tourism.

Details of the Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba are as follows:

Day 1: Ministerial High-Level Segment: Official Opening

Date: 25 March 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg, Gauteng

Day 2: President’s Programme

Date: 26 March 2024

Time: 09:30

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boksburg, Gauteng

Members of the media wishing to attend the Indaba are required to send their details including ID / passport numbers on or before Friday 22 March 2024 by 12h00 to:

Noma Bolani - nbolani@dffe.gov.za / 066 112 3746 or Patience Mtshali – pmtshali@presidency.gov.za / 083 376 9468

NB: Members of the media are also requested to present their valid press cards at the point of entry to access the venue.

Media enquiries:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197