Aluminum Cables Market 2023 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2032 | Novametal SA, Southwire Company

Aluminum Cable Market

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aluminum cable market was valued at $22.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $38.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Aluminum wires or cables are made of a metal called aluminum and it has great strength and capacity due to which it is used as a conductor for power lines. Aluminum is a metal that is low in weight and due to this property, it will have better growth during the forecast period. When it comes to the electrical industries and automotive industries the use of aluminum wires has grown to a great extent in recent years. In the automotive sector, Transformers, electrical appliances and electrical fittings make use of aluminum cables or aluminum wires. These wires provide excellent resistance to corrosion, and they provide better versatility as compared to any other metal due to which the demand for these aluminum wires is expected to grow well during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• Transformers

• Motors

• Circuit breakers

• Electrical appliances

• Automobile

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

• Interlocking Metal Sheathed Cable

• Flame Retardant Fire-resistant Cable

• Others

Aluminum wires provide greater resistance to corrosion, and they provide versatility due to which they are used in various sectors to a great extent. Extensive use of aluminum wires in electrical appliances, the automotive sector, transformers and electrical fittings has grown. Demand for these aluminum cables is growing well in various nations across the globe as the use of these aluminum wires is more in different types of industries. Industries like electronics and automotive along with the food and beverages industry make extensive use of aluminum wires. The microorganism can be prevented from growing with the use of Aluminum and it also helps in preserving different types of food for a longer period of time. The automotive industry makes use of aluminum in the making of vehicles as it assists in reducing the weight of the vehicle. Even though the weight of the vehicle is reduced the strength is not compromised and the carrying capacity is also not compromised.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific garnered almost 50% of total aluminum cable market share in 2022 in terms of revenue.

• North America garnered a share of around 20% in 2022 in terms of revenue.

• On the basis of type, the interlocking metal sheathed cable segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

• Depending on application, the automobile segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the automotive sector held more than 48% revenue share in 2022. Aluminum cables are of great help in reducing the weight of the vehicle by about 49% due to which the demand for aluminum cables is expected to grow significantly. Terminal contact is also increased, and it also provides better flexibility. Galvanic corrosion can also be reduced to a great extent due to the use of this product and the market will show significant growth in the coming years due to its rapid demand for the automotive sector. 3% growth has been registered for the aluminum wires in the application of meters, switches and circuit Breakers.

Electrical appliances make great use of aluminum wires as it helps in improving the quality. They are also used in light bulbs and also used for different types of connectors. Rotating machines and motors also make a great use of aluminum wires and the application of aluminum wires in this sector will lead to a significant growth which is expected to be about 15 U.S. dollars in the coming years. In order to increase the efficiency of various motors and in the motors where there are major irregularities aluminum wires are used.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Kflex Cables & Conductors

• Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

• Southern Cable Group Berhad

• Vimco Plast India

• Priority Wire & Cable, Inc.

• SAM Dong, Inc.

• Vedanta Resources Limited\

• Novametal SA

• Southwire Company

• LLC

• Havells India Ltd