3D Printed Prosthetics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

3D Printed Prosthetics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The 3D printed prosthetics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 3d printed prosthetics market size is predicted to reach $1.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the 3d printed prosthetics market is due to the rising number of accidental injuries. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3d printed prosthetics market share. Major players in the 3d printed prosthetics market include HP Inc., Laser GmbH, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, EOS GmbH, Renishaw PLC, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems corporation, Materialise NV.

3D Printed Prosthetics Market Segments

•By Type: Sockets, Limbs, Joints, Covers, Other Types

•By Material: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Acrylics, Polyurethane

•By End-User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Prosthetic Clinics

•By Geography: The global 3d printed prosthetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D printed prosthetics are artificial devices that replace a missing body part and are manufactured by laying successive layers of material using inputs from a digital 3D model.

The main types in the 3D printed medical prosthetics are sockets, limbs, joints, covers, and others. Prosthetic limbs are used as artificial limbs for those who need limbs. These are made up of various materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene, acrylics, and polyurethane. These are used by end-users such as hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and prosthetic clinics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Characteristics

3. 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Trends And Strategies

4. 3D Printed Prosthetics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Size And Growth

……

27. 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

