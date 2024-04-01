3D Printed Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The 3D printed medical devices market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 3d printed medical devices market size is predicted to reach $12.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%.

The growth in the 3d printed medical devices market is due to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and similar musculoskeletal conditions. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3d printed medical devices market share. Major players in the 3d printed medical devices market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Arcam AB, Hewlett Packard Development Company LP, Adobe Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE.

3D Printed Medical Devices Market Segments

•By Type: Implants, Surgical instruments, Prosthetics, Tissue engineering devices, Other Types

•By Raw Material: Plastics, Biomaterial inks, Metals and Alloys

•By Technology: Fused Deposition Modelling, Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, Selective Laser melting

•By Application: Orthopedic, Spinal, Dental, Hearing Aids, Other Applications

•By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Academic Institutions, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global 3d printed medical devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D printed medical devices are artificial devices that replace a missing body part or biological structure and are manufactured by laying successive layers of material using inputs from a digital 3D model.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Characteristics

3. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

