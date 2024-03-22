MIC and Meta cooperate to fight Facebook fraud

VIETNAM, March 22 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and Meta will work together to tackle online fraud and deal with fraudulent content, accounts, pages, and groups on Facebook.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Huy Dũng had a meeting with the delegation of Meta technology company led by Rafael Frankel, Director of Public Policy in Southeast Asia at Meta, on Wednesday.

Meta's representative said that the MIC and Meta would cooperate on combating online fraud, coordinate to handle content on the internet platform, and activities within the framework of the international game exhibition – Vietnam GameVerse 2024.

They are also discussing the possibility of awarding the best content creators this year.

In addition, Meta will host training courses on the use of social networks with the MIC’s Information and Communications Public Management Institute to increase the efficiency of policy communication.

Based on the cooperative relationship over many years, Meta proposed the need for a framework or memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the MIC to create a mechanism to share information and help both sides be more proactive for future collaborations.

In response to Meta's suggestions, Deputy Minister Nguyễn Huy Dũng said he highly appreciated the activities of the user community in Việt Nam.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that Meta needed to soon coordinate with relevant units of the ministry to organise communication campaigns, providing information about forms of online fraud and how to prevent them.

The Vietnamese Government is very interested in protecting people on the internet and social networks, according to the official.

Therefore, the deputy minister suggested that Meta needed a method to receive reports and handle accounts, pages, and groups related to online fraud.

Meta also needed to coordinate with Việt Nam in connecting and sharing with the national online anti-fraud database and building solutions to protect users on social networks. — VNS